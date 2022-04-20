Arresting illegal ruby miners in Mozambique a recipe for disaster, rights group warns | News24

The Centre for Democracy and Development says mining magnates ought to have interaction with locals.

Two unlawful miners have been every sentenced to 4 years in jail.

The rights group says extra arrests can contribute to the creation of a way of revolt.

The combat in opposition to Islamic extremists in Mozambique may take one other nasty flip if rubies develop into the brand new frontier of battle, contemplating that youths engaged in unlawful mining are being arrested and convicted.

This is contained in a report by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), which says: “The persistence of illegal mining in the area under concession to Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) reveals that the problem will not be solved only through police operations and/or judicial processes.

“In truth, options that contain the usage of safety forces and the deprivation of liberty can, on the one hand, negatively have an effect on relations between the concessionaire and native communities and, on the opposite, result in the radicalisation of younger individuals concerned in unlawful ruby mining.”

MRM is owned by Gem Fields Group, a London headquartered company. Its biggest operation is the Montepuez ruby deposit in Cabo Delgado.

READ | Special SADC force neutralised insurgents in Mozambique, says Ramaphosa

Cabo Delgado is already a hotbed of conflict because of oil and gas under the control of TotalEnergies, a French firm.

The cause of insurgency in Cabo Delgado is primarily the sidelining of locals, mainly the youth in economic activities.

As such, youths are radicalised primarily because of a lack of economic options.

CDD said that, for MRM to operate freely, there’s a need for a stakeholder understanding, which it calls a “social license” or else there will be clashes.

“Only by participating in dialogue with native communities will the concessionaire have the ability to acquire the ‘social license’ to proceed mining the Namanhumbir ruby mine with out incidents of unlawful mining,” CDD said.

Fears of potential radicalisation of youths came about when illegal miners ended up in court.

The two illegal miners, Mbonda Macesse and Manuel Pedro, were each sentenced to four years in prison.

Thereafter, in a statement, MRM said it welcomed the court’s decision and they would continue to work with law enforcement agents to protect their investment.

READ | Multibillion-rand plan to reconstruct insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado

“Montepuez Ruby Mining will proceed to work carefully with the authorities to make sure that these discovered participating in unlawful ruby mining in its concession are handled in accordance with the regulation,” MRM said.

But CDD said in response to the imprisonments that “investing of their repression and imprisonment can contribute to the creation of a way of revolt, thus rising the dangers of vulnerability to recruitment by extremist teams that perform assaults in northern Cabo Delgado”.

The ruby mine is positioned within the southern a part of Cabo Delgado.

Since 2017, the world has been dwelling to individuals displaced by the battle within the northern components of Cabo Delgado and has hardly seen any clashes.

But the sudden developments are breeding floor for insurgency and recruitment.

Since MRM started mining within the space in 2011, the corporate has formally raised R11 million.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.