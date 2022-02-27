Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia

Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets once more on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrators marched in metropolis centres, chanting “No to conflict.”

In St. Petersburg, the place dozens gathered within the metropolis centre, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans, though the demonstration was peaceable.

According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon police detained at the least 356 Russians in 32 cities over anti-war demonstrations.