Arrigo Sacchi to receive UEFA President’s Award | Inside UEFA

Aleksander Čeferin has paid tribute to one of many world’s all-time main soccer coaches, Arrigo Sacchi, by deciding on him because the winner of the 2022 UEFA President’s Award.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President “This award recognises professional excellence and furthermore, it honours the legacy left by exceptional individuals in the game of football. Very few people have reshaped the philosophy of the game in the way that Arrigo Sacchi has managed, so that the sport itself can be observed in two eras – pre- and post-Sacchi. The endless tactical innovations he introduced are today the foundations of any footballing playbook, mirrored by generations of coaches who have followed.”

While Sacchi by no means performed top-flight soccer, he was all the time an exemplary scholar of the sport. Having began his teaching profession in Serie C, he believed a crew ought to dominate the sport with excessive urgent and direct play, with gamers shifting in unison and providing greater than their respective roles requested. This imaginative and prescient grew to become a actuality with AC Milan in 1987/88, with the membership profitable its first title in 9 years, adopted by back-to-back European Champion Clubs’ Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1990, serving to the Rossoneri to change into one of many best groups in soccer historical past.

He additionally had a distinguished worldwide teaching profession, main Italy to the 1994 FIFA World Cup remaining,which the Azzurri misplaced on penalties in opposition to Brazil.

“Sacchi reinvented the ethos of teamwork, which transcended to pure harmony on the pitch. Perfect synchronisation and a winning mindset, irrespective of whether they were playing at home or away, felt almost supernatural back in the 1980s. That is precisely what divides excellence from greatness,” Čeferin concluded.

The award will probably be offered to Sacchi on the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which can happen on Thursday 25 August on the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul.

