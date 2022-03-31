Arsalan Khawaja parole refusal failed to consider his mental health, court told

He stated his consumer’s borderline character dysfunction, which had not been identified on the time he dedicated the offences, didn’t appear to have been taken into consideration by Ms Cash as a result of it was not talked about in her causes.

Mr Kalyk stated “one real possibility” was the Attorney-General checked out a doc which stated she was permitted to refuse Khawaja parole, in order that’s what she did – regardless of Corrective Services and her personal division recommending that he be launched.

The barrister stated if this was what occurred, practical consideration was not given and the choice must be quashed.

Justice Tom Thawley stated the difficulty of Khawaja’s psychological well being had been “expressly” raised by his authorized crew “many times” and there had been assurances made that it might type a part of the parole consideration.

“Your solicitor wrote an email to the Australian Government Solicitor effectively begging the Attorney-General to take into account the role that mental illness played,” Justice Thawley stated to Mr Kalyk.