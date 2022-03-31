Arsalan Khawaja parole refusal failed to consider his mental health, court told
He stated his consumer’s borderline character dysfunction, which had not been identified on the time he dedicated the offences, didn’t appear to have been taken into consideration by Ms Cash as a result of it was not talked about in her causes.
Mr Kalyk stated “one real possibility” was the Attorney-General checked out a doc which stated she was permitted to refuse Khawaja parole, in order that’s what she did – regardless of Corrective Services and her personal division recommending that he be launched.
The barrister stated if this was what occurred, practical consideration was not given and the choice must be quashed.
Justice Tom Thawley stated the difficulty of Khawaja’s psychological well being had been “expressly” raised by his authorized crew “many times” and there had been assurances made that it might type a part of the parole consideration.
“Your solicitor wrote an email to the Australian Government Solicitor effectively begging the Attorney-General to take into account the role that mental illness played,” Justice Thawley stated to Mr Kalyk.
“It frankly beggars belief that in the face of so many requests, you get a statement of reasons which is effectively the same as what was previously provided, with minor alteration, which simply does not mention mental illness.”
Justice Thawley stated the refusal to take psychological well being into consideration “is actually rude, in addition to probably being in error”.
The Attorney-General’s barrister Trent Glover stated psychological well being didn’t predominate within the parole resolution, but it surely’s a “long bow” to say it wasn’t taken into consideration in any respect.
“I don’t think it is,” Justice Thawley stated.
Mr Glover stated Ms Cash had an “extremely broad” discretion and had regard to “the totality of the information that was before her”.
He stated the parole refusal discover included the road: “In making this decision I have taken into account the submissions you have made in support of your release on parole”.
“Those submissions … included submissions about mental health,” Mr Glover stated.
Justice Thawley will ship his resolution at a later date.
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most essential and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.