Arsenal Stay Ahead Of Tottenham In Top Four Race With 2-1 Win vs West Ham | Football News

Everton saved alive their hopes of Premier League survival by surprising Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, as Arsenal maintained their two-point lead over Tottenham within the battle to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League. Arsenal have been 2-1 winners at West Ham to maneuver again above Spurs, who earlier beat Leicester 3-1 because of a Son Heung-min double. Everton’s big win at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard‘s aspect are simply two factors from security and have a sport in hand to return over Leeds and Burnley.

The solely aim arrived only a minute into the second half when Richarlison pressured Cesar Azpilicueta into dropping possession and the Brazilian ahead completed coolly from Demarai Gray‘s cross.

Mason Mount’s shot hit each posts as Chelsea sought a response earlier than man-of-the-match Jordan Pickford sprinted throughout his line to maintain out Azpilicueta’s follow-up effort.

The England goalkeeper additionally denied Antonio Rudiger at point-blank vary and saved out Matteo Kovacic in a nervy seven minutes of stoppage time.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard, who took over from the unpopular Rafael Benitez on the finish of January, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the Merseyside giants, who final performed outdoors the highest flight within the 1953/54 season.

But he was delighted with the eagerness proven by his gamers and the supporters.

“The fans are in the middle of this,” he informed Sky Sports. “I am pleased the players could see on the way in what it means to the fans.

“They know that and perceive it. They received behind us, have been properly aggressive — this place needs to be a tough place to return.”

Defeat leaves third-placed Chelsea still with work to do to seal their place in the Champions League next season.

The Blues’ lead over Tottenham is down to five points, but Thomas Tuchel’s men have a comfortable run-in on paper.

Arsenal make use of corners

Arsenal’s centre-backs got the job done to keep the Gunners on course to end a five-year absence from the Champions League.

Rob Holding’s header from Bukayo Saka‘s corner put the visitors in front at the London Stadium.

West Ham had one eye on the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, but David Moyes named a strong side and was rewarded with an equaliser before half-time from Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers’ strength from set-pieces has been one of the successes of their season.

But they were undone at the back from another corner as this time Gabriel Magalhaes turned in Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

Tottenham took full advantage of Leicester naming a much-changed side ahead of their Europa Conference League second leg against Roma.

Harry Kane powered home a header from Son’s corner midway through the first half and Son doubled the lead on the hour mark after a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski.

Son scored a third in the 79th minute to kill the game, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner for his 19th Premier League goal of the season before a late consolation for Kelechi Iheanacho.

“No-one may have imagined after I arrived in November we may very well be on this race nonetheless, however these gamers are deserving to combat for such an essential place,” Conte told the BBC.

“It just isn’t simple to qualify for the Champions League in England.”

The battle for fourth could come down to a north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on May 12.

But Mikel Arteta‘s men will hope to extend their lead to five points next weekend when they host relegation-threatened Leeds, while Spurs face a daunting trip to title-chasing Liverpool.