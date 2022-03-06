Arsenal too good for Watford at Vicarage Road
Arsenal added to struggling Watford’s woes with a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road on Sunday to maintain their hopes of Champions League soccer subsequent season alive.
Martin Odegaard put the Gunners forward within the fifth minute, latching on to a Bukayo Saka move after a sweeping transfer down the fitting and lashing the ball in low below Watford keeper Ben Foster.
Cucho Hernandez replied in spectacular vogue for Watford six minutes later with a wonderfully timed bicycle kick that left the Arsenal again line rooted to the spot.
Saka reclaimed the lead for Arsenal on the half hour, stealing the ball off Tom Cleverley exterior the field, taking part in a one-two together with his captain Alexandre Lacazette and thumping his shot excessive into the web.
Early within the second half, Gabriel Martinelli completed off a well-worked Arsenal transfer with a strike from distance to offer the guests a two-goal cushion.
But Watford’s Moussa Sissoko put the guests on edge within the 86th minute, skipping in behind the defence and squeezing a shot below keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Arsenal rode their luck within the ultimate minutes, nevertheless, to carry on for the win.
Reuters