Arsenal too good for Watford at Vicarage Road

Arsenal added to struggling Watford’s woes with a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road on Sunday to maintain their hopes of Champions League soccer subsequent season alive.

Martin Odegaard put the Gunners forward within the fifth minute, latching on to a Bukayo Saka move after a sweeping transfer down the fitting and lashing the ball in low below Watford keeper Ben Foster.

Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal towards Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Credit:Getty Images

Cucho Hernandez replied in spectacular vogue for Watford six minutes later with a wonderfully timed bicycle kick that left the Arsenal again line rooted to the spot.

Saka reclaimed the lead for Arsenal on the half hour, stealing the ball off Tom Cleverley exterior the field, taking part in a one-two together with his captain Alexandre Lacazette and thumping his shot excessive into the web.