Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz Curls It Home From A Corner Against Arsenal | Football News

Aston Villa’s Brazilian star Douglas Luiz on Thursday scored a superb aim in opposition to Arsenal inside minutes of approaching in its place. With his staff a aim down, Luiz was despatched on by supervisor Steven Gerrard within the 73rd minute. His first contact was a nook kick that was headed again out for one more nook by Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka. Luiz lined up the nook once more after which, went for the spectacular. The Brazilian curled the ball in superbly and managed to beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a spectacular equaliser.

Arsenal complained for a foul on Ramsdale, however the aim was given after a VAR test.

This is just not a brand new feat for Luiz, nevertheless. He had scored in comparable vogue final month in opposition to Bolton Wanderers within the Carabao Cup.

A video on his and Aston Villa’s Instagram accounts additionally exhibits him working towards scoring from a nook.

Aston Villa’s pleasure of getting levelled the match, nevertheless, didn’t final lengthy.

Gabriel Martinelli dribbled down Arsenal’s left wing earlier than switching flanks and discovering Takehiro Tomiyasu, who slipped in Bukayo Saka on the appropriate facet of the penalty field.

Saka teased the defenders earlier than chipping the ball throughout the aim and Martinelly, who had been good all night, bought on the tip of the cross and fired house a left-footed end to place Arsenal again within the lead.

The Gunners, who had opened the scoring within the first half by Gabriel Jesus, held on to the 2-1 benefit to make sure 5 wins from as many matches this season within the Premier League.

Arsenal are at present on high of the desk, two factors away from second positioned Manchester City.

Aston Villa, in the meantime, have only one win from 5 matches and are at present second from backside.