Arsenal’s Top Four Bid Rocked In “Unacceptable” Crystal Palace Defeat | Football News

Mikel Arteta apologised for Arsenal’s “unacceptable” efficiency in a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace that dealt a big blow to their bid to complete within the Premier League’s prime 4. Arteta’s facet have been destroyed by first half targets from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park on Monday. Unable to muster a revival after the break, Arsenal’s second defeat of their final three league video games was sealed by Wilfried Zaha’s late penalty. Arsenal had gone into the weekend in fourth place, however Tottenham’s 5-1 win in opposition to Newcastle on Sunday piled stress on the Gunners and their response couldn’t have been any much less convincing.

The battle to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League by way of a prime 4 end is heating up and Arsenal are at risk of wilting.

They sit in fifth place, behind Tottenham on purpose distinction having performed a sport lower than their north London rivals.

West Ham and Manchester United, each three factors behind Arsenal, will even fancy their possibilities after a end result that blew the highest 4 battle broad open.

“We made it impossible for ourselves with the way we competed. You have to be physical and run and then you earn the right to play. We were really inconsistent on the ball and that is unacceptable,” Arteta mentioned.

“We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn’t have the presence or the composure to dominate the situation. That’s what I’m most annoyed with.”

It was an particularly painful end result for Arsenal followers given the presence within the Palace dug-out of Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, a Gunners legend after his trophy-filled taking part in profession with the membership.

How they might have executed with the type of tenacious efficiency that was Vieira’s hallmark in midfield throughout Arsenal’s glory days.

Vieira comfortably out-witted Arteta, who was voted the Premier League’s supervisor of the month for March after masterminding his facet’s climb into rivalry for a prime 4 berth.

Those Champions League ambitions do not look so plausible now.

“We need to put our hands up and get the criticism we deserve. Then we accept it, look ourselves in the mirror and look to the next game. This performance was not good enough,” Arteta mentioned.

-Arsenal in disarray

Palace took the lead within the sixteenth minute after Ben White needlessly fouled Zaha.

Conor Gallagher swung his free-kick in the direction of the far put up, the place Joachim Andersen headed it again throughout for Mateta to nod residence from six yards for his sixth purpose this time period.

If that was a sloppy purpose to concede, there was worse to come back for Arteta eight minutes later.

Andersen’s lengthy move ought to have been simple for the Arsenal rearguard, however Gabriel made a hash of his try to intercept, utterly lacking the ball as Ayew eluded the dozing Nuno Tavares to attain with a composed end from the sting of the world.

The Ghana ahead’s second purpose this season left Arteta scratching his head in disbelief.

Without Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney resulting from a knee damage, Arsenal’s defence was in disarray and Zaha swept via to tee up Mateta for an opportunity that Aaron Ramsdale saved at full stretch.

Out-fought and out-played within the first half, Arsenal wanted a direct response after the break however Bukayo Saka’s penalty attraction was waved away after he was bundled over by Cheikhou Kouyate.

Although there was extra urgency about Arsenal within the second half, they nonetheless lacked a innovative.

Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Vicente Guaita with the purpose at his mercy earlier than Martin Odegaard fired wastefully broad from Saka’s cross.

Arsenal have been punished for his or her profligacy within the 74th minute as Zaha’s raid prompted Odegaard to concede a penalty as he clipped the ahead’s ankle.

Zaha dusted himself down and transformed the spot-kick with ease, sending Ramsdale the fallacious technique to depart Arsenal’s prime 4 bid within the steadiness.

