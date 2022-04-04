Arson attack on minister’s property politically motivated, Botswana govt claims amid Masisi-Khama fallout | News24

A automotive and a home belonging to a Cabinet minister have been burnt in Serowe, Botswana.

The authorities stated it was a politically motivated assault.

Last week, President Mokgweetsi Masisi despatched the minister of native authorities and rural growth to fulfill his predecessor Ian Khama’s relations amid a fallout between the 2.

The authorities of Botswana has described the burning of a car and home belonging to the nation’s minister of native authorities and rural growth as being politically motivated.

The minister, Kgotla Autlwetse, awoke in Serowe on Friday at round 03:00 to search out his Toyota Hilux GD-6 on fireplace. His home was additionally engulfed in flames.

Serowe police station commander Poloko Oteng advised native radio station Duma FM on Friday that it “was a deliberate action by some unknown individuals as some of their footsteps around the scene are visible”.

Botswana authorities spokesperson John Dipowe stated it was an “alleged” arson assault. He stated the federal government strongly believed that it was politically motivated.

“While police investigations are still ongoing, the government condemns in the strongest terms the politically motivated violence, which seeks to disturb the peace and tranquillity that our citizens continue to enjoy under our democratic dispensation,” he stated.

Serowe is the biggest city village in Botswana and is located within the nation’s central district. It falls beneath the Bamangwato individuals, whose native management is the Khama household.

READ | Six men arrested in Botswana after robbery at SADC offices

The space can also be the political base of former president Ian Khama. Last week, experiences in Botswana acknowledged that President Mokgweetsi Masisi had dispatched Autlwetse, who hails from the realm, to speak to Bangwato royals over his fallout along with his predecessor, Khama.

“Some of them (royals) want to politicise this issue, and they want to seek political mileage. They are far from reconciliation because it is like they are pushing for Khama to stay in exile. They are enjoying this… They are in denial. In their mind, they still think Khama is the president,” Autlwetse advised the media in regards to the mediation effort.

Since leaving workplace 4 years in the past, Khama and his successor, Masisi, have been at loggerheads. In November final yr, Khama fled Botswana for South Africa and accused Masisi of utilizing state equipment to go after him relating to allegations of corruption involving a minimum of R160 billion.

Khama, who’s believed to be in South Africa, attended the burial of former Zambian president Rupiah Banda in Lusaka final month. In his deal with, he stated he was being persecuted in Botswana by politicians who he stated “are not nice”.

In an announcement a number of days later, he stated his twin brothers, Tshekedi and Anthony, had been detained by state safety as a part of a grand plan to frustrate him and his household.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.