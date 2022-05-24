Arson, Clashes In Andhra Town: Explained In 5 Points

The new Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari district on April 4 as a part of the creation of 13 new districts to enhance governance and supply of providers.

Last week, after the state authorities moved to rename it to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, native teams objected and known as a protest close to the district Collector’s workplace on Tuesday.

They wished to submit a memorandum to Collector Himanshu Shukla towards the step, however a face-off between the police and protesters rapidly spiralled into violence within the in any other case quiet city.

Several policemen have been left injured and the Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu’s house was torched by irate protesters who additionally threw stones following the lathi-charge.