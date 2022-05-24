Arson suspected as fire rips through former Goldfingers strip club

Arson squad detectives will examine a fast-moving fireplace that engulfed the previous Goldfingers strip membership and unfold to neighbouring buildings within the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The three-storey-high fireplace began after midnight on the intersection of Lonsdale and King streets in Melbourne’s CBD, ravaging the location.

Arson squad detectives will examine the blaze on the former Goldfingers strip membership. Credit:Nine News

The first fireplace crews on scene had been compelled to name for backup as the hearth jumped to close by buildings.

Police have arrange against the law scene and King Street stays closed between Little Bourke and Little Lonsdale streets. Lonsdale Street is closed between King and Spencer streets.