Artemi Panarin’s five-point night propels Rangers past Stars

DALLAS — The Rangers wanted a pick-me-up, and so they received it within the type of a strong win to finish an in any other case disconcerting street journey.

Erasing an early two-goal deficit to finish one other comeback victory, the Rangers, behind a five-point night time by Artemi Panarin, rallied to a 7-4 win Saturday night time in entrance of a sellout crowd at American Airlines Center. They beat a Stars workforce that’s within the midst of taking part in a few of its finest hockey of the season.

The Rangers, who had misplaced two straight, haven’t misplaced three in a row since November, and have but to lose three straight in regulation this season.

They had been outscored 11-4 within the final two video games, and it appeared as if they picked up proper the place they left off, with their sluggish play from losses at Minnesota and St. Louis pouring into this recreation. Struggling to get by the impartial zone, the Rangers had been sloppy for the primary 5 minutes and fell right into a 2-0 gap.

Somehow, someway, they awoke and unleashed 4 straight objectives within the span of simply over 5 minutes from Greg McKegg, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Panarin, who additionally had 4 assists.

Artemi Panarin (proper), who additionally had 4 assists, accepts congratulations from Ryan Strome after scoring a objective within the first interval of the Rangers’ 7-4 win over the Stars. AP

After storming again, the Rangers received into some hassle with penalties once more early on within the second. Ryan Lindgren took his third penalty within the final two video games earlier than Jonny Brodzinski was known as for tripping to provide the Stars the five-on-three benefit.

Dallas’ top-line winger, Jason Robertson, made the Rangers pay with a one-timer from the left circle to make it a one-goal rating at 7:10 of the center body. The Rangers managed to remain in it, with defenseman Patrik Nemeth’s wraparound objective extending their result in 5-3 towards the tip of the interval.

Igor Shesterkin, who had 30 saves, will get sprayed with ice through the Rangers’ win. USA TODAY Sports

The Stars didn’t go quietly and saved the sport aggressive till the very finish. Joe Pavelski pulled Dallas inside one at 8:09 of the third interval, however Barclay Goodrow gave the Rangers some respiratory room with a rating off the push.

Ryan Strome scored an empty-net objective to safe the victory, which ignited some “Let’s Go Rangers” chants from the touring followers.

<br />

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who completed with 30 saves, gave up one he ought to’ve stopped 49 seconds into the sport, when Stars defenseman Elas Lindell flung a backhander off the push that beat him quick aspect. The Rangers didn’t have a lot of a response. Ok’Andre Miller failed to achieve management of the puck and turned it over quickly after, permitting the Stars to waltz proper in earlier than Tyler Seguin tipped in a Joel Kiviranta shot for the 2-0 lead at 4:53.

Miller made up for his flub, wristing the puck from the highest of the zone to arrange McKegg for the tip-in to chop the Rangers’ deficit 2-1 at 9:45. The objective wouldn’t have been doable with out the hustle play from Julien Gauthier, who gained the puck battle behind Dallas’ web.

The ice tilted within the Rangers favor as quickly as they received on the ability play. A Zibanejad slapshot seven seconds into the man-advantage knotted the sport 2-2 at 12:59. The Rangers began making performs with out the puck, and Fox crashed the web to get in excellent place to tip in a shot from Jacob Trouba to provide his workforce their first lead of the night time.

To cap the scoring surge, Panarin finessed one in all his flashy strikes — which he hasn’t carried out shortly — to beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger at 14:50.