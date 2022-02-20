Artist pays unique tribute to Bappi Lahiri with portrait made of rangoli

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, often known as the “Disco King of Bollywood”, had died on February 15 and in a singular tribute, rangoli artist Shikha Sharma has created a tremendous portrait of him. In movies posted on Instagram, the late singer-composer seems to be resplendent sporting a blue kurta and decked along with his trademark gold jewelry within the portrait made from rangoli.

A video of her making the portrait of Bappi Da, as he was affectionately referred to as, has obtained greater than 22 thousand likes because it was uploaded three days in the past.

“The Gold Standard in music. The Disco King forever. He will be truly missed forever. RIP Bappida,” she wrote as caption for the video and posted it with one among Bappi Lahiri’s tune “Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar” from the film Disco Dancer.

Watch the superb tribute under:

The feedback part was crammed with appreciation for the artist.

“Amazing shikha,” an Instagram person posted together with many coronary heart and fireplace emojis.

“Bappi Lahiri we will miss you lot,” wrote one other.

“Great personality Bappida,” commented a 3rd.

In one other Instagram put up, she may be seen paying homage to the late singer-composer by bowing her head and praying subsequent to the music icon’s portrait she made.

Watch the put up under:

The picture has acquired greater than 23 thousand likes since being uploaded two days in the past.

What do you consider this amazingly gifted artist?