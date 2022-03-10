Artist uses paneer as canvas to carve Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has created a buzz amongst folks since its launch. The Internet is full of varied sorts of movies associated to the movie or its characters. From lip-syncing to the favored dialogues to grooving to the hit numbers from the film to recreating the actor’s look, individuals are posting varied shares on-line. There is a now one other inclusion to that record of posts associated to Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, this video is just a little completely different from the same old ones because it exhibits an artist utilizing a block of paneer to carve Alia Bhatt’s look from the movie. There is an opportunity that the video will make your jaw drop in marvel.

Artist Praful Jain posted the video on his private Instagram account. “My Attempt to make @aliaabhatt as Gangubai on Paneer. This form of art is really challenging but I enjoy making this especially jab ghar par paneer ban ne wala hota hai. Used Soy Sauce to reveal the portrait engraved,” he wrote whereas sharing the video. The artist, fairly thoughtfully, additionally added, “Ps: PANEER WAS NOT WASTED, IT WAS FIT FOR CONSUMPTION.” He additionally urged others to tag the actor within the feedback.

The video exhibits the artist holding a block of paneer saved on a plate. He then makes use of a knife to carve his portrait. After that, he makes use of soya sauce to disclose his creation.

The video has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered almost 60,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“This is damn awesome,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Wow! You always have amazing ideas. Brilliant,” posted one other. “This is stunning as always,” commented a 3rd.

