Artists react to the war in Ukraine

She fastidiously types the small face, utilizing her thumbs to make holes for the eyes and mouth, after which slowly types the nostril.

Once she is completed, she locations the top fastidiously subsequent to the others, a pile of screaming clay kids on the ground.

She began making the heads already when she was in her dwelling in Odesa, and she or he continued after she fled to Moldova, Italy and now Germany.

Some of the artists have fled to Berlin. Others are unfold out all through Europe, some are nonetheless in Ukraine.

The exhibition is held in a basement, deliberately so to offer guests a sense for what it’s wish to stay in a bomb shelter for days.

In one room massive photos by the artist Mikhail Ray present faces which were sawn up in letters, just like the Z. The artist is from Kherson, a city now occupied by Russian troops.

The exhibition “The Captured House” is proven in Berlin till May 15. It will then be unveiled in Paris, Rome and Amsterdam.