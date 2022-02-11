Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video of artiste singing traditional Monpa song

Music is aware of no boundaries as it could actually entice anybody and it’s very true when one listens to the normal songs of various areas. Often individuals additionally get misplaced within the melody and rhythm of these tunes. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared a beautiful video of 1 such track on his Twitter deal with yesterday. It reveals an artiste singing a melodious Monpa track and enjoying the ‘dramyin’, a standard musical instrument.

In the backdrop of picturesque hills at Bongleng village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district close to the Bhutan border, the artiste, who’s sporting a standard gown, is heard singing the track in his soulful voice.

“Today near the Bhutan border at Bongleng village in Tawang district. An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument,” Khandu captioned the video.

Listen to the mesmerising track under.

Since being uploaded, the video has been considered greater than 4,000 instances and lots of customers have been left captivated by the soothing voice of the artiste.

“Beautiful melody, Your Excellency. Resembles Bhutanese music!” a Twitter consumer commented on the submit. “Wow so melodious voice,” commented one other. “We are Bhutanese and we love your music,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video of the melodious track shared by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu?