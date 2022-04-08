Arunachal Pradesh Launches Online Course On Drug Abuse For Employees

Guwahati:

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the present day launched a web-based certificates course on drug abuse prevention for all state authorities staff. The step is without doubt one of the measures being taken to cease substance abuse within the state.

In the primary section, Group A and B staff of the state authorities should mandatorily enroll within the four-month course.

These staff, outfitted with data of drug abuse prevention and administration, would grow to be ambassadors of change within the society, the chief minister stated.

A certificates will probably be awarded to these efficiently finishing the course.

Terming the initiative a powerful push to the federal government’s battle in opposition to drug abuse, Mr Khandu stated alcoholism and substance abuse are main issues within the state, with youth usually falling prey to the 2 menaces.

“Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effect on life of the people. We hardly have seen the effects as families facing the menace suffer in isolation,” he stated.

He additionally stated that he was moved by the latest Arunachalee film “I killed my son”. He stated the film made him realise the impact of drug abuse on households.

He appealed to all staff to voluntarily endure the web course The chief minister additional maintained that his authorities has sanctioned funds for the institution of six rehabilitation centres throughout the state.

The 4-month course will encompass modules on understanding on substance abuse, sorts and dangerous results of medication, indicators and signs, myths and information and counselling and intervention.