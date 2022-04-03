Arunachal: Two injured in Army firing; Naga outfit demands repeal of Afspa

Two civilians have been injured in a case of “mistaken” firing by the Indian Army in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, the state police stated on Sunday, including {that a} case has been registered within the matter.

The alleged firing was reported from Chasa village in Tirap district on Friday night.

Chukhu Apa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Arunachal Pradesh stated {that a} case has been registered in reference to that incident. “We have received FIR from the victim’s families and a case has been registered,” the IGP stated.

The injured civilians have been recognized as Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu. According to native accounts, the 2 have been coming back from a close-by river after fishing when military personnel had allegedly fired upon them.

The duo was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for therapy.

The Naga Students’ Federation condemned the incident and sought strict punishment for the responsible in addition to full elimination of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (Afspa) from all Naga-inhabited areas within the Northeast.

The apex Naga college students’ physique in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, in an announcement, stated it “outrightly rejected the Centre’s ploy to please certain sections of Northeast” by eradicating Afspa from some pockets, whereas conserving it imposed in a majority of Naga-inhabited areas within the area.

“Such acts of the armed forces trampling upon the dignity, existence, freedom and happiness of the Naga people without any remorse under the protection of Afspa cannot be accepted by the Federation in particular and the Naga people in general,” the outfit stated.

The Army stated that it was a case of “mistaken identity”.

The Centre had on Thursday announced a discount within the variety of “disturbed areas” beneath the purview of the contentious legislation in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur with impact from April 1.