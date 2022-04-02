Arvind Kejriwal At Sabarmati Ashram As AAP Tries To Weave Gujarat Story

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have been seen spinning the charkha on the ‘Hriday Kunj’ within the Ashram.

Ahmedabad:

With its eyes set on the Gujarat elections later this yr, Aam Aadmi Party is ramping up its occasions within the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kicked off their two-day Gujarat journey with a go to to the Sabarmati Ashram.

The two leaders have been seen spinning the charkha on the ‘Hriday Kunj’ in Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram. Hriday Kunj was once the residential quarters of Mahatma Gandhi and his spouse Kasturba Gandhi.

The leaders then additionally visited the museum contained in the Ashram.

Sabarmati Ashram was a key centre all through India’s freedom wrestle. Mahatma Gandhi began his historic Dandi March towards the British Salt Law from this Ashram.

While addressing the media submit a tour of the Ashram Kejriwal stated, “I feel gratitude to be born in the same country as Gandhiji. This is my first visit since I became Delhi Chief Minister. But I used to come here as an activist as well.”

Bhagwant Mann stated, “I come from a land of freedom fighters-Punjab. I got to see a lot here. Gandhi Ji’s letters and the various movements he spearheaded. Charkha is part of every other household in Punjab. My mother and grandmother also use it. I have seen the Charkha being used since my childhood. We are nationalist people and we love the nation. This is my first visit to Gujarat since I became Punjab CM.”

Mr Kejriwal refused to reply political questions from the media and stated, “Ye pavitra sthaan hai. Rajneeti ki batein bahar” (This is a pure place. All political talks will likely be carried out outdoors.)

In the Ashram’s Visitor’s Book, Mr Kejriwal wrote, “This Ashram is a spiritual place. It feels like Gandhi ji’s soul resides here. I also feel spiritual on coming here.”

Later, the officers on the Sabarmati Ashram offered the 2 AAP leaders with miniature charkhas and a ebook on Mahatma Gandhi’s life.

Speaking to NDTV on the AAP leaders’ go to, Communicator at Sabarmati Ashram Lata Parmar stated, “Both were happy to be here. They also tried to use the Charkha. Bhagwant Mann ji said that he has seen the Charkha from his childhood but the one used in Punjab is different from the one that belongs to Gandhi ji.”

On being requested about whether or not the employees of the Ashram will get affected by questions that get raised on the political intent of such visits, she stated, “We cannot find out what is the intent with which people come here. But when people come here then irrespective of designation, they imbibe the spiritual values of Gandhi ji. People feel inspired by Gandhiji and his struggle.”

Invoking freedom fighters and their wrestle has been part of AAP’s marketing campaign for fairly a while. During the Punjab marketing campaign freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ideology and his heroic acts have been repeatedly highlighted. Mann even took his oath as CM at Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village. It is believed that AAP has taken up the problem to have a novel political identification.

Later at the moment Mr Kejriwal and Mr Mann will maintain a two-kilometre roadshow in Ahmedabad, which the occasion is looking ‘Tiranga Yatra’. On Sunday, the leaders will go to the Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad.