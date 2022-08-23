Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Hold Youth Meet In Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will maintain a youth city corridor in poll-bound Gujarat as we speak

Ahmedabad:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will as we speak work together with the youth in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on the problems of training and employment on the second day of their go to to the state the place elections are due later this yr.

On Monday, the 2 Aam Aadmi Party or AAP leaders participated in a programme in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar the place they interacted with voters.

AAP nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who’s the Education Minister of Delhi, will maintain a city corridor meet on training and employment as we speak with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state occasion official mentioned.

They have supplied a number of ensures to voters in Gujarat if their occasion involves energy within the state.

After ensures like free electrical energy, freedom from “raid raaj” for businessmen, Rs 3,000 per thirty days unemployment allowance, 10 lakh authorities jobs and Rs 1,000 per thirty days to ladies above the age of 18, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free and high quality healthcare to all, like his authorities has ensured to the individuals of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning in Gujarat. He has visited the state 5 instances in August up to now.

He started the month by campaigning at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Rajkot. During his subsequent go to, he interacted with the dealer group in Jamnagar and tribals at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district.

He additionally held a city corridor meet in Ahmedabad, after which at Bhuj in Kutch throughout two separate visits.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)