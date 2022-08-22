Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

Arvnd Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will deal with a city corridor assembly in Gujarat. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nationwide convenor Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day go to to poll-bound Gujarat from immediately.

Mr Kejriwal can be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who’s going through a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in reference to the AAP authorities’s earlier excise coverage.

The AAP leaders will attain Ahmedabad on Monday and deal with a city corridor assembly in Himmatnagar. They may also attend a city corridor assembly in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

“On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get free and good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned in a tweet.

Mr Kejriwal’s assertion got here a day after the CBI searched Mr Sisodia’s house and carried out raids at a number of locations in reference to the alleged corruption within the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy.

During an earlier go to to north Gujarat, Mr Kejriwal made a bunch of guarantees to the folks of the state, starting from free electrical energy provide to enhancing healthcare companies.

