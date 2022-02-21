Arvind Kejriwal Tells Big Lies, Either Flips Or Apologizes: CS Channi

CS Channi additionally referred to as the leaders of AAP those that have been “rejected” from in all places. (File)

Morinda (Punjab):

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday referred to as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal a “liar” and mentioned if elected to energy, the AAP will not carry any change within the state.

Mr Channi additionally referred to as the leaders of AAP those that have been “rejected” from in all places.

Speaking with information company ANI after the state elections, the Punjab Chief Minister mentioned, “If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power (in Punjab), there will be no change, as they have political leaders who got rejected from all sides. They’re neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple.”

“Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes,” he added.

Mr Channi additionally mentioned that he’s successful with a very good margin from each the seats he’s contesting from–Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

This election, Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress get together as key gamers.

The counting of votes will likely be executed on March 10.

