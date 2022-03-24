Arvind Kejriwal Vs BJP Over Tax Break For “The Kashmir Files” In Delhi

The Central authorities has supplied ‘Y’ class safety cowl to “The Kashmir Files” director

New Delhi:

Upload “The Kashmir Files” on YouTube, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned as we speak, responding to Delhi BJP legislators’ demand to declare the film tax-free within the nationwide capital.

“They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free,” mentioned Mr Kejriwal amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi meeting members.

“Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned.

BJP desires #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free. Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to add the entire film on YouTube for FREE? -CM @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

The movie has been declared tax-free in most BJP dominated states together with Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

The characteristic movie, which has obtained unprecedented authorities backing, is predicated on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley throughout the top of militancy.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal’s feedback, BJP chief BL Santosh identified that the Chief Minister had earlier declared “Nil Batte Sannatta” and “Sand Ki Aankh” tax-free and urged folks to observe it.

“Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn’t applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM …. Shame,” tweeted BL Santosh spotlighting the Chief Minister’s earlier tweets.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to add #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That does not applies for different movies .. Shame on you Ad CM …. Shame . pic.twitter.com/AgJFkh8orx — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 24, 2022

The Central authorities has supplied ‘Y’ class safety cowl to “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cowl pan India.

The film, which had launched in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.