“Arvind Kejriwal Wants To Be Punjab Chief Minister, But…”: Charanjit Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi stated Arvind Kejriwal was susceptible to creating iressponsible allegations.

Chandigarh:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal needs to be Chief Minister of Punjab or on the very least rule by way of proxy, his counterpart from the election-going state Charanjit Singh Channi informed NDTV on Wednesday.

“Kejriwal wants to be Chief Minister here. He wanted it in the past and will keep wanting it. But it’s a demand that will never be fulfilled. He first spent Rs 200-400 crore on a campaign called ‘Ab ki Baar Kejriwal’,” Mr Channi stated.

“When people did not accept that, he added Bhagwant Mann’s name to say ‘Abki baar Kejriwal aur Bhagwant Mann. But his name is still in the front. Which means he either wants to be Chief Minister or run it via remote control. Why should we Punjabis accept him? He is trying everything he can to capture Punjab. But he knows nothing about our culture,” he added.

Brushing apart Mr Kejriwal’s allegations linked to the current raids on his nephew, the Chief Minister stated, “Kejriwal says such things every time there are elections and then apologises. Such a person should not become Chief Minister who says sorry every time after making a mistake. Tomorrow again he’ll say sorry.”

Mr Channi and Mr Kejriwal have been fostering a rising rivalry within the months forward of elections. While the Aam Aadmi Party chief has accused Mr Channi of copying his welfare measures launched in Delhi and extra just lately cornered him over the anti-corruption raids on his nephew, the Congress chief has returned the favour with the cost of being an outsider and a flaky chief.