Arvind Kejriwal’s Reply To Himachal Chief Minister’s “Delhi Model” Remark

Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Delhi mannequin means “honest government”. (File)

New Delhi:

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday acknowledged that the Delhi mannequin means an trustworthy authorities and Himachal Pradesh too will get an ‘trustworthy authorities’.

He was replying to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s “Delhi’s model is not acceptable in Himachal” remark.

“Delhi model means honest government. Jairam ji says that there cannot be an honest government in Himachal Pardesh because the social and political conditions of Himachal are different? The question is not of circumstances, but of intention, Jairam ji. The intention of “you” is clear. Like Punjab and Delhi, now “AAP” will give honest government in Himachal Pradesh too,” mentioned Mr Kejriwal.

Earlier, Mr Thakur mentioned, “He (Arvind Kejriwal) is trying to put efforts for his party. These visits will continue till the polls, but comparing Himachal Pradesh with Delhi’s model is not acceptable; societal and political circumstances are different here.”

Arvind Kejriwal will deal with a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Saturday. On Friday, BJP nationwide president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Kangra.

Mr Thakur additional added, “Himachal public has not given a place or respect to a third party ever. So BJP will definitely come to power in Himachal Pradesh.”

