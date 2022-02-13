Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan look concerned after IPL 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses in shocking video  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

It’s the cricket season once more. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is ready to start quickly and the public sale for the cricketers started on Saturday after a briefing for the public sale befell on Friday. On each days, Shah Rukh Khan was not current for a similar however to fill in his footwear, his older youngsters Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been in attendance representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The crew is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Chawla’s daughter Jhanavi Mehta was additionally current.

However, throughout the auctions on Saturday, the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed which shocked everybody. A video from the occasion went viral during which Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan appeared fairly involved as everybody was tending to Edmeades.

suhana and aryan reacting to the auctioneer collapsing ????#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ObSoXIulln — ???? | janhvikapoor.reside (@janhviklive) February 12, 2022

Earlier within the day, throughout the public sale, the official Instagram account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Jhanavi Mehta in dialog. Gauri Khan had shared the image of her youngsters with two coronary heart emojis.

Some footage of Aryan, Suhana and Jhanavi Mehta from the #IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/m69VxqhZST — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) February 12, 2022

Earlier this week, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been seen in public for the primary time collectively because the older star child was relieved from Friday attendance at Narcotics Control Bureau workplace in Mumbai (NCB). Last yr in October 2021, the 23-year-old was arrested in reference to a drug bust on a cruise. The case took over the headlines as Aryan Khan remained in judicial custody for nearly a month. He was granted bail in direction of October finish.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has moved again to Mumbai following her greater schooling in New York. The 21-year-old aspiring actress is reportedly making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s challenge and was lately seen on the filmmaker’s residence.

