As criminal networks claim tenders, Treasury says BEE procurement rules had unintended consequences | Fin24

Treasury says that preferential procurement guidelines have produced irrational outcomes and are costing the economic system.

The rules took place in 2017 after lobbying by RET supporters.

A brand new procurement invoice is beneath dialogue at Nedlac, however contains quite a lot of similarities.

Acting director-general of the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat says that preferential procurement has been utilized in a means that has produced irrational outcomes which are costing the economic system.

In 2017, new rules on preferential procurement mentioned that every one contracts above R30 million ought to comprise a neighborhood sub-contracting factor of 30%, the place possible. The rules additionally made it doable for state entities to put aside a portion of contracts for particular teams beforehand deprived by apartheid.

Preferential procurement has its roots within the Constitution, which says that public procurement, whereas being aggressive and cost-reflective, will also be used to empower beforehand deprived teams.

The 30% rule and the requirement that state entities use “local” corporations as suppliers may need pushed extortion within the building sector, giving native “business forums” a professional declare on authorities initiatives. The 30% slice of procurement was one of many central tenets of the unconventional financial transformation (RET) playbook.

The rules have been launched throughout the second Zuma administration and signed into regulation by then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Momoniat says it’s onerous to say which got here first: the 2017 rules, or the calls for by prison networks – that have been already current – for tenders. Because the rules didn’t outline rigorously what was supposed, state entities used their discretion.

Said Momoniat:

“When you don’t specify things in detail, people use discretion, and you get the worst outcomes; that is why it is beholden on government in the future to spell out the details.”

The absence of a definition for “local”, as an example, has led to ward councillors and communities insisting that when a challenge is undertaken of their ward, those that reside within the ward must be the only real beneficiaries.

“For us local never meant wards or municipalities. We always thought that was unconstitutional. Our view was that everyone in SA should be able to compete,” he says.

Another unintended consequence was the requirement that state entities procure items and companies from Original Equipment Manufacturers by means of a neighborhood provider, inserting a intermediary into the method. This requirement has been significantly costly for Eskom, which buys a lot of its tools from OEMs. Momoniat mentioned that Treasury has now given Eskom a three-and-a-half yr exemption from the Preferential Procurement Act.

“Some of the consequences are nonsensical. It is fine to do preferential procurement when talking about small tenders but not if you buy an aircraft or a generator that will be imported. We have to be clear that no preferential procurement can apply to imported goods. We want state entities to buy from OEMs directly,” he says.

In February the 2017 rules have been declared invalid by the Constitutional Court as a result of the Minister of Finance didn’t have the authority to make such rules, which ought to have been left as much as the entities themselves. But the courtroom mentioned that the rules would stay in drive till February 2023.

The Treasury has drafted a brand new Public Procurement Bill, which is beneath dialogue at Nedlac. The Bill states that the Minister of Finance should present a framework for preferential procurement, together with allocating a portion of contracts to designated teams.