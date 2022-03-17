As European countries lift restrictions, is this the end of COVID-19?

From France, the place the federal government lifted each an indoor masks requirement, to Austria which has determined to not implement its vaccine mandate, many European nations are lifting restrictions whilst COVID-19 continues to flow into at excessive ranges.

There are 18 nations within the European area which have lifted almost all virus measures, in keeping with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Countries have change into “more accustomed to living with this virus,” mentioned Professor David Heymann, an epidemiologist on the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and governments are in flip letting folks do “their own risk assessment” quite than imposing restrictions on them.

Does that imply after two years of pandemic measures that we’re coming to the top?

Is this the top of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“I wouldn’t call it that at the moment,” Dr Catherine Smallwood, WHO’s COVID-19 incident supervisor for the European area, informed Euronews.

“Certainly, we’re in a phase of the pandemic where we might try and achieve moving away from the acute emergency that the pandemic has brought,” she mentioned, however it will likely be a very long time earlier than we will “pretend that the virus isn’t there anymore”.

The objective for this 12 months could be to exit that “emergency” part, however it can depend upon the way it evolves world wide, she added.

There are nonetheless rising instances and deaths in a number of Asian nations, as an example, the place there may be decrease inhabitants immunity than in Europe. Cases and deaths are at a two-year excessive in China.

Cases have been general lowering within the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) within the first week of March, in keeping with the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the general public well being physique’s final surveillance report from 10 March, mortality was nonetheless rising in 10 nations because of the unfold of the Omicron variant. Around 83% of individuals within the EU and EEA are totally vaccinated towards COVID-19.

“The resurgence will depend, I believe, on the population immunity in the country and as well the vaccination coverage and the history of previous illness,” mentioned Prof Heymann, who factors out that many individuals may have already had COVID-19 with out signs.

Will instances and hospitalisations rise as measures are lifted?

Infections are beginning to rise once more in a number of European nations that handed an Omicron peak, with a brand new record-high variety of instances in Germany.

On Wednesday, there have been greater than 2,000 new hospitalisations and greater than 200 deaths in a day, about half of the variety of deaths recorded on the peak of Germany’s winter wave final 12 months.

Austria additionally has had rising instances and a slight rise in hospitalisations, although it’s just a bit over half the extent of hospitalisations seen throughout final 12 months’s fall wave that prompted the federal government to impose a lockdown.

“In countries that already have lifted measures, the virus will, of course, take advantage of that. There will be an increased incidence. There will be increased mortality,” mentioned Dr Smallwood.

Prof Heymann says these surges could also be like different coronaviruses and influenza with the onus on people to make their very own choices about threat.

“Countries will need to focus on hospital admissions and on hospital deaths…and if they begin to increase that they’ll want to take some additional measures,” Prof Heymann mentioned.

Many consultants hope that there gained’t be the extra strict measures corresponding to lockdowns that Europe noticed beforehand because of the inhabitants immunity by means of vaccination and pure an infection.

But German well being minister Karl Lauterbach mentioned this week that with out a vaccine mandate, it might be tough to manage the pandemic afterward within the autumn.

“We are seeing high numbers of people dying, 15,000 people in the European region (which includes part of central Asia) just last week. Those numbers are coming down, but we will see cases increase as countries lift the measures,” mentioned Dr Smallwood.

What are the best dangers within the pandemic’s future?

There might be new mutations and variants that escape the safety of vaccines, consultants say.

“But if that occurs, we’re fortunate to have vaccines, which can be modified very, very rapidly and used very effectively,” Prof Heymann mentioned.

Dr Smallwood says that whereas there aren’t any pink flags in the meanwhile, the World Health Organization is continually monitoring modifications to the virus.

In addition to sturdy surveillance, “we can anticipate the risk” of the virus, said Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

“We know that the virus transmits in indoor areas that are poorly ventilated and accommodate the public,” he mentioned.

One of the primary points to work by means of is healthier ventilating these areas with out sacrificing vitality use, he added.

The present threat is for these within the inhabitants who stay susceptible to the sickness, the unvaccinated who’ve comorbidities and those that are immunocompromised for whom vaccination doesn’t work.

“I think that we should all be extremely aware that there remain vulnerable people in our populations that may be extremely anxious by the recent announcements that more of these simple measures have been lifted,” mentioned Dr Smallwood.

“I think it’s on each of us to really think about our responsibility towards those people.”