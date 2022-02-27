As fuel prices hit record highs, AA warns of further pain due to Ukraine invasion | Fin24

With the worth of petrol anticipated to achieve report highs this week, the Automobile Association (AA) has warned that additional navy motion by Russia in Ukraine might push oil costs even larger, inflicting extra native gasoline worth ache.

“The outlook for April remains unclear but… Russia’s military action in Ukraine could push international oil prices higher which will again impact locally,” the AA mentioned in an announcement.

“For now, it’s a question of wait and see how these prices move in the next few weeks.”

The division of mineral sources and vitality introduced on Saturday that rising crude oil costs amidst escalating fears created by the battle in Ukraine, is among the major causes for a leap in SA gasoline costs for March.

As from 2 March the worth of petrol (each 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) will improve by R1.46/l, that of diesel (0.05% sulphur) by R1.44/l, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by R1.21/l, and the utmost LPGas retail worth by 70 cents/kg.

The AA mentioned that “for the first time in history” 95 octane petrol inland will rise above R21 a litre – at R21.60, whereas on the coast it would value R20.88 a litre, the primary time it has breached the R20 a litre degree.

Oil rose above $100 a barrel final week as Russia invaded Ukraine, an motion the European Union referred to as one of many ‘darkest hours’ of the continent since World War 2. It has since dropped beneath the $100 mark, however Iraq – cartel Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (Opec’s) second largest member – introduced that it stopped oil manufacturing from two southern fields with a mixed capability of just about half 1,000,000 barrels a day. This is creating extra fears of a tighter international oil provide and even larger costs.

Silver lining

The AA mentioned that one silver lining was that any potential will increase for April won’t be mixed with will increase to gasoline taxes as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana introduced in his maiden finances final week that the overall gasoline and Road Accident Fund levies won’t improve this yr.

“This is good news, but must be tempered by what happens in the next few weeks to the overall pricing of fuel.” the AA mentioned.

Godongwana made a casual comment in Wednesday’s finances speech that he was consulting with Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on the way forward for the gasoline worth.

“The intention is review the structure of the petrol price going forward – to be competitive in this economy,” Godongwana mentioned.