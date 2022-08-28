A’s hold Yankees to 1 hit, win 3-2 in 11 innings on DJ LeMahieu’s error

OAKLAND, Calif. — DJ LeMahieu’s errant throw may need been the decisive play that ended the New York Yankees’ five-game successful streak, nevertheless it was the shortcoming to generate any offense all evening that was actually the issue.

Shea Langeliers scored the successful run on a throwing error by LeMahieu within the eleventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics held the Yankees to 1 hit in a 3-2 victory Saturday.

A lineup that has produced probably the most runs within the AL this season could not get something going in opposition to Adam Oller and Oakland’s bullpen.

“We weren’t able to do much,” supervisor Aaron Boone stated. “It was a challenge for us. Oller kind of held us down and kept us in check. We just weren’t able to mount much.”

The solely hit for New York was Oswaldo Cabrera’s leadoff double within the sixth, giving the Yankees their fewest in an extra-inning sport since no less than 1906, in keeping with Sportradar.

That proved pricey within the eleventh when the Yankees’ protection allow them to down. With runners on first and second and one out, Chad Pinder hit an obvious double-play grounder to shortstop off Lou Trivino (2-8).

The Yankees bought the power at second base however LeMahieu’s throw to first was off track, permitting Langeliers to attain.

“There’s not many other people you’d want the ball in their arms,” Boone stated. “He just threw it wide.”

Joel Payamps (3-3) pitched a scoreless eleventh for the win.

After neither workforce scored within the first 9 innings, there was loads of motion in extras.

The Yankees bought on the board within the high of the tenth, with Andrew Benintendi and Josh Donaldson scoring the primary runs of the sport on a wild pitch by A.J. Puk adopted by a throwing error by catcher Sean Murphy.

Pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt tied it with a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio, who had held lefties to 4 hits and no homers in 56 at-bats earlier than then. Vogt went up in search of a changeup and delivered when he noticed it.

“It was a really cool moment to go up there looking for that pitch, to get it and to not miss it,” he stated. “That’s one of the best feelings you can have.”

Neither workforce managed successful by 5 innings — the third time that is occurred in a sport over the previous three seasons.

Oller, who entered with a 6.41 ERA, confronted the minimal 24 batters by eight innings, permitting one hit and one stroll. One batter reached on an error throughout his 88-pitch outing.

Oller erased two runners on caught stealings he initiated, and the opposite was retired on a double-play grounder in the perfect outing of his younger profession.

“Obviously against an offensive powerhouse like that, it’s really big,” Oller stated. “You go into the night expecting a team like that will get their hits. It’s just a matter of minimizing and trying to work out of situations.”

Domingo Germán was simply as sharp for the Yankees, permitting three hits and no walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

FAN ON THE FIELD

The sport was delayed briefly within the high of the ninth when a fan bought out on the sphere. He was introduced down by safety close to the right-field line and brought out.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

There have been a number of highlight-reel performs on protection each methods.

LeMahieu making a slick, backhand stop to rob Murphy to finish the primary inning.

Pinder making a leaping catch into the right-field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Cabrera within the third.

Germán bought assist from his outfield, with Aaron Judge making a leaping seize into the center-field wall to rob Cal Stevenson main off the sixth and Benintendi making a sliding catch in left to take successful away from Vimael Machin within the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York reliever Aroldis Chapman was placed on the injured list after getting an an infection in his leg from a latest tattoo. … C Jose Trevino was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his toe. … Giancarlo Stanton bought the evening off after serving because the DH the previous two days after coming off the IL. … LHP Zach Britton (Tommy John surgical procedure) left his second minor league rehab look in Florida after three batters with an damage, however Boone did not have any particulars.

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez will miss the remainder of the season after happening the 60-day IL with a strained proper shoulder. It is the second time this season Jiménez has been sidelined with a strained proper shoulder after lacking six weeks earlier this 12 months. He is 3-4 with 11 saves and a 3.41 ERA in 34 appearances. … RHP Austin Pruitt was known as up from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Jiménez’s place.

UP NEXT

Adrián Martínez (2-3, 6.08 ERA) might be known as up from the minors to begin the collection finale Sunday for the A’s, with Zach Logue shifting to the bullpen. Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18) makes his second begin of the season for the Yankees.