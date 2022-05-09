“As In 1945, Victory Will Be Ours”: Putin

Under Putin, Russia has justified its offensive in Ukraine. (FILE)

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday vowed that “as in 1945, victory will be ours” as he congratulated former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.

“Today, our soldiers, as their ancestors, are fighting side by side to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with the confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours,” stated Putin, who despatched Russian troops into Ukraine in February.

“Today, it is our common duty to prevent the rebirth of Nazism which caused so much suffering to the peoples of different countries,” stated Putin. He added he hoped “new generations may be worthy of the memory of their fathers and grandfathers”.

Putin additionally made a number of references not simply to troopers but additionally civilians on the “home front… who smashed Nazism at the cost of countless sacrifices”.

“Sadly, today, Nazism is rearing its head once more,” charged Putin who has insisted that Ukraine is within the grip of fascism and a menace to Russia and the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine’s east which Moscow claims to be “liberating.”

“Our sacred duty is to hold back the ideological successors of those who were defeated” in World War II, which Moscow dubs “the great patriotic war,” stated Putin, as he urged Russians to “take revenge.”

He additionally stated he wished “all Ukraine’s inhabitants a peaceful and just future”.

On Monday, Moscow will formally commemorate victory over Nazi Germany with a large army parade.

Under Putin, Russia has justified its offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24, as a “special operation” to “demilitarise” and “de-nazify” its neighbour, a former Soviet republic which declared independence in 1991.

