As it happened: Titans stuns Wests Tigers with last-minute try
yesterday
Goodnight sports activities followers
Seventy-nine minutes of largely forgettable soccer was adopted by a madcap finale. The Gold Coast gamers are celebrating within the sheds. If there’s any justice on this planet, a fortunate break can’t be too far-off for Michael Maguire and the Wests Tigers. Enjoy the rest of spherical 4.
yesterday
SMH match report
yesterday
Match highlights
yesterday
Takeaways for every group
Titans
- A win is a win is a win. That’s all that actually issues in skilled sport.
- Despite being poor for the primary 79 minutes they discovered a technique to win. After blowing a 22-0 lead final week that’s no less than one thing.
- Coach Justin Holbrook will certainly allow them to know that repeats of that efficiency are unlikely to lead to wins sooner or later.
Tigers
- Senior gamers, and coach Maguire, are actually going to earn their cash this week. Losing within the final minute is rarely enjoyable.
- Jock Madden wants loads of help. He’s acquired a shiny future forward of him and he wants individuals to remind him of that.
- There isn’t any simple manner out of this. The laborious work wants to stay in place and everybody wants to search out that little bit additional. With the Sharks, Eels and Rabbitohs coming within the subsequent three weeks, issues would possibly worsen earlier than they get higher.
yesterday
What does all of it imply?
The Titans at the moment are 2-2 for the yr. The Tigers are 0-4 and the wolves stay on the door.
yesterday
Demoralising stuff for the Tigers
It’s throughout and someway the Titans have received. Poor Jock Madden will really feel horrible after that, nevertheless it was an error anybody might make. What does coach Michael Maguire say after that? Full-time – Titans bt Wests Tigers 8-6
yesterday
Is it? Is it? It is
Jock Madden has spilled the ball in his personal in-goal space and the Titans have scored. After what regarded like a nothing kick hit the upright, Madden gathered it after which misplaced it. AJ Brimson simply needed to put his hand on the ball to attain. Sexton converts and the Titans lead 8-6 with 10 seconds remaining.
yesterday
Can the Tigers cling on?
It’s not fairly, however it might be heartbreaking for the Tigers in the event that they lose it from right here. They’ve fought, and scrapped, a bit more durable than the Titans to date. Two minutes to go.
yesterday
Another penalty purpose for Brooks
The Titans are operating out of concepts. The Tigers have hung in there for longer and now lead 6-2 after Gold Coast gave away a penalty in entrance of their very own posts. Brooks was well in no rush earlier than including to the lead. Tigers lead 6-2 with 4 minutes remaining.
yesterday
Most prone to rating a strive
Can David Fifita get the ball within the attacking zone? Will Daine Laurie step his manner by way of the road? Will AJ Brimson conjure some magic? At this stage, it’s a fortunate dip.
