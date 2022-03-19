As Macron adopts Zelensky’s look, his opponents are haunted by their pro-Putin past

“The French like to see their country playing an important role on the international stage, and I think Macron instinctively understands that,” says Macron biographer Adam Plowright. That intuition was on show in a collection of pictures launched by Macron’s official photographer this week, which performed up a brand new aspect to the French President – virtually at all times proven clean-shaven in tailor-made fits, now as an alternative bestubbled and clad in a hoodie amid the gilded splendour of the Elysée Palace. The photos launched by Macron’s official photographer have been instantly dubbed “je suis Zelensky” by the French press. Credit:Soazig de la Moissonniere/Presidence de la Republique His opponents on the far-right, with their historical past of cosying as much as Putin, have been left flat-footed by the conflict. The main presidential candidates have all condemned Putin’s invasion, however some are being haunted by previous deeds and phrases. A photograph of far-right chief Marine Le Pen shaking fingers with Putin on a 2017 go to to Moscow has turn into a supply of embarrassment for the National Rally chief.

Zemmour, in the meantime, dubbed the Russian president “man of the year” in 2013, singling out his position within the conflict in Syria – the sector through which Russia honed the navy ways it’s as we speak unleashing on Ukraine. “His favourable statements about Vladimir Putin are coming back at him like a boomerang,” Le Breton-Falézan says. This 2017 picture op with Vladimir Putin in 2017 has come again to hang-out French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. Credit:Pool Sputnik Kremlin At the identical time, excessive positions on immigration have turn into, no less than briefly, much less acceptable to Europeans much more keen to welcome refugees fleeing conflict on their very own continent than these looking for asylum from the Middle East or Africa – 87 per cent of French individuals are in favour of accepting Ukrainian refugees. Zemmour initially stated he would refuse admission to Ukrainian refugees, arguing they need to be settled in Poland. He later modified place, saying he would settle for solely these with present household hyperlinks in France. He has dropped three factors within the polls because the conflict started.

“The mood now is that France should take its own share of refugees from Ukraine,” says Philippe Marlière, a professor of French and European politics at University College London. Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour has sunk within the polls after initially saying Ukrainian refugees wouldn’t be welcome. Credit:AP The candidate for the normal proper, Valérie Pécresse, was having a troublesome marketing campaign earlier than conflict erupted, slowed down by a battle on two flanks – with Zemmour and Le Pen on the far-right, and Macron on the centre-right. Now confronted with a conflict which has mounted the highlight on Macron, it has turn into troublesome for Pécresse to get a phrase in. The left’s solely faint hope is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a firebrand who shocked many in 2017 by ending fourth within the first spherical. He is at the moment polling round 11 per cent alongside Pécresse and Zemmour, however may emerge as a consensus candidate for voters who’ve all however deserted the normal left Socialist Party – at the moment attracting a depressing 2 per cent. Mélenchon, too, is susceptible on Ukraine, with a historical past of opposing NATO and a reluctance to sentence Russia that, Kapil says, is “driven by anti-Americanism” reasonably than any admiration for Putin.