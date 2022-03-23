As many as 15,000 Russians killed in fighting: NATO officer

A senior NATO navy officer says the alliance estimates that Russia has suffered between 30,000 and 40,000 battlefield casualties in Ukraine by means of the primary month of the conflict, together with between 7,000 and 15,000 killed.

It is NATO’s first public estimate of Russian casualties because the conflict began on February 24.

The navy officer, talking on situation of anonymity beneath floor guidelines set by NATO, stated the estimate of the quantity killed is predicated on a mix of knowledge from the Ukrainian authorities, indications from Russia, and open-source data.

The US authorities has largely declined to supply public estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying accessible data is of questionable reliability.

The NATO navy officer, in a briefing from the alliance’s navy headquarters in Belgium on Wednesday, stated the estimate of 30,000 to 40,000 Russian casualties is derived from what he referred to as an ordinary calculation that in conflict a military suffers three wounded troopers for each soldier killed.

The casualties embody killed in motion and wounded in motion, in addition to these taken prisoner or lacking in motion, the officer stated.

