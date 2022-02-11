As Minister’s Son Gets Bail, Akhilesh Yadav’s Jibe Defends Party Leader

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav stated Azam Khan was despatched to jail on false costs. (File)

Rampur (UP):

Taking a swipe on the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday stated whereas Azam Khan is in jail for constructing a college, a Union minister’s son is out on bail in a case pertaining to the killing of farmers, and mockingly stated that is the “new India” of the BJP.

He additionally claimed that the voting within the first section of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has given sufficient indications that the BJP can be worn out from the state.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in a case of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh by which eight folks, together with 4 farmers, have been killed.

Addressing an election assembly in Rampur in favour of Mr Khan and different SP candidates, Mr Yadav stated, “Even if the BJP performs 700 squats, the farmers will not forgive the party.” He stated Mr Khan’s son Abdullah Azam needed to languish in jail for 2 years on false instances.

“Azam Khan was also sent to jail on false charges. Cases of buffalo theft, chicken theft and theft of books were lodged against him. But the man who crushed farmers under the wheels of a jeep has come out of jail. This is the new India of the BJP,” the previous Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

“The man who built a university for you, fought for your rights and honour, was sent to jail. And the man who crushed farmers using a jeep has been sent out of jail. Nowhere in the world, farmers have been crushed by a jeep. But since the Uttar Pradesh polls are here, he has got bail and is out,” he stated.

Mr Khan received the Jauhar University inbuilt Rampur. He is presently lodged within the Sitapur jail on varied costs.

The SP has fielded Mr Khan from the Rampur Assembly phase and his son from the Suar constituency within the district. Rampur will vote on February 14.

“People were waiting for March 10 for the election results, but the way voting took place in the first phase (on Thursday), it seems that the results were out by yesterday evening,” he stated.

“In the first phase of polling, people from different sections of the society including farmers, have wiped out the BJP and whatever is left (of the party), will be wiped out in the second phase from Saharanpur to Rampur,” Mr Yadav stated.

He additionally claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been saying that he has distributed laptops amongst kids, however not a single laptop computer has been given to anybody in Rampur.

“BJP leaders lie a lot. The first time they had lied was during demonetisation, when they had said the move will curtail corruption. Corruption could not be curtailed, but it doubled during the double-engine government,” he stated in a reference to the BJP being in energy each on the Centre and within the state, and urged folks to vote for the SP-RLD alliance.