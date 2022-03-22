As Reynolds shines, more losses will only intensify heat on Bunnies

It has solely taken one sport for it to be clear the recruitment of Adam Reynolds seems to be to be sharp enterprise by the Broncos. After potential franchise faces like David Fifita slipped their fingers, it was an overdue win for a entrance workplace at Red Hill that had been lacking the mark with alarming regularity.

Even earlier than he took the sector, Brisbane gamers have been raving in regards to the calm and analytical strategy he had dropped at their sport and the invaluable expertise he may add to a gifted facet that appeared to be screaming out for its lacking piece.

He’s not alone. Kurt Capewell has, by all stories, helped take Brisbane’s coaching and work ethic to new ranges, whereas Reynolds has been in a position to venture the arrogance you solely get by successful premierships and enjoying in a number of preliminary finals and grand finals.

Tails are up within the River City after a 2-0 begin to the season. With the Cowboys and Warriors on the menu over the subsequent two weeks, there isn’t any purpose the Broncos can’t begin their 2022 run with a four-game successful streak. For Kevin Walters, it’s a considerable early-season win for a coach with all the things left to show.