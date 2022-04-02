As rivals catch up, Macron holds campaign meeting with great fanfare

Emmanuel Macron held his first main marketing campaign rally with hundreds of supporters and most of his authorities ministers as rival candidates catch up within the polls simply eight days forward of the primary spherical of the presidential election.

At a gathering within the largest European area positioned outdoors of Paris, analysts on public tv described his rally as a boxing match, because the incumbent president walked by means of the world with giant sparklers lining his path.

Macron made official his reelection campaign in the beginning of Marchwith aletter printed in native French newspapers however he hasn’t held many marketing campaign occasions since.

At his assembly in Nanterre on Saturday, the French president focussed his speech on what he views as his successes within the 5 years of his presidency.

He opened the rally by talking concerning the warfare in Ukraine as Macron works to place an finish to the battle by means of diplomacy.

Macron mentioned his venture was one in every of “progress, independence, and a future for France and Europe” at the same time as his opponents have criticised him as sharing lots of the similar proposals as his right-wing rivals.

He has mentioned that solely work can deliver progress within the nation, defending his proposal to boost the retirement age to 65 and cut back unemployment.

In a separate rally on Saturday, communist candidate Fabien Roussel criticised those that are urging the French to work extra and longer as a part of their campaigns.

But the incumbent president has led within the polls for months even earlier than he formally declared that he would run for re-election.

Now in the previous few weeks, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who Macron confronted in 2017, has begun to shut the hole within the polls.

Le Pen has for years labored to make her candidacy enchantment to the larger public, firming down her far-right positions in a marketing campaign to “un-demonise” her anti-immigration get together.

In the primary spherical, the most recent ballot from French cable channel BFM-TV put Macron at round 28.5% and Marine Le Pen at round 22%. In a second spherical between the 2 candidates, Le Pen is polling inside the margin of error.

It comes as Macron is suffering from his spending of lots of of thousands and thousands of euros on personal consultants, such because the US consulting agency McKinsey, a scandal that was detailed earlier this month in a Senate report.

The report accuses the federal government of a scarcity of transparency over the elevated use of consultants and accuses McKinsey of not paying taxes in France.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon assured voters that he wouldn’t use personal consultants if elected to the presidency whereas right-wing candidate Valérie Pécresse mentioned she wasn’t in opposition to partnerships between the general public and the personal sector however that she would not pay consultants the identical amount of cash as the federal government.

Defending himself on the rally, Macron mentioned a few of his critics had used consultants in their very own governments or native cities.

He labored to attract consideration to his programme, launched simply two weeks in the past, talking of “injustices” that he needed to vary throughout a attainable second mandate, together with support for single mothers and his plans for college students.

He additionally emphasised the position of safety, promising to double the variety of cops on the street.

Security has been a recurring matter within the election for right-leaning candidates, which have introduced the subject to the forefront of the general public debate.

Macron lastly defended his European coverage, saying it was patriotism and Europe in opposition to nationalism in a jab on the far-right in France.

Voters will take to the polls on 10 and 24 April to elect a president.