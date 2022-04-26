As Russian rockets rain down on Kharkiv, its paramedics are risking their lives to save others

Rudkovskaya, 24, works as a paramedic in Kharkiv — a alternative she says leaves her mom “worried to the point of hysteria.”

“She says you need to leave this town, you need to go to some place safe. Why do you need to do this? I have only one child, stop doing this,” Rudkovskaya informed CNN.

Just hours after their hug goodbye, the stuff of her mom’s nightmares got here true when Rudkovskaya and her companion Vladimir Venzel put their lives on the road to succeed in an injured affected person. CNN was there to witness their bravery.

Kharkiv, which is near the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, was one of many first cities to return underneath assault when Russia invaded two months in the past. It has been subjected to near-constant shelling ever since.

As first responders within the metropolis, Rudkovskaya and Venzel discover themselves operating in the direction of hazard — whilst everybody else is fleeing — every day.

They know they need to work quick. Russian forces have more and more been terrorizing the town with so-called “double-tap” strikes: Hitting a goal, ready a couple of minutes for the primary responders to reach, after which hitting the identical spot once more.

When they hear the deep thuds of a bombardment early of their shift on Saturday, Rudkovskaya and Venzel are on standby for an emergency name. Moments later, they get one. At least one individual has been wounded within the shelling.

Rudkovskaya, Venzel and their driver bounce into their ambulance and set off. Each has a flak jacket, however they solely have one helmet between the three of them.

Just moments after they arrive on the website of the primary strike, the entire place begins shaking once more. The constructing subsequent door has been struck. The loud booms of a number of explosions are adopted by the sound of shattered glass.

Rudkovskaya and Venzel know what to do. They run down the darkened entry corridor and conceal on the backside of the stairwell, ready for the worst to go. Venzel tells the CNN crew to cowl their ears and open their mouths to keep away from harm to their listening to.

While that is occurring, the crew struggles to find the wounded individual they have been known as to assist. Ambulance crews in Kharkiv depend on cell telephones for communication, however alerts get disrupted at any time when there is a hit — which is commonly.

“We are without connection and they are shelling the sh*t out of us,” Rudkovskaya says.

Once she is ready to get by means of, she shouts into the cellphone: “Tell me your damn house number.”

“12G,” says the determined voice on the opposite finish of the road. “I repeat: 12. Gregory. I’ve told you a thousand times,” the caller says in desperation. “The man is dying.”

As a barrage of rockets rains down on the world, the CNN crew has no alternative however to run for security. Rudkovskaya and Venzel run again inside.

Moments later, they handle to search out the sufferer, a 73-year outdated man who has suffered shrapnel wounds and head trauma. The bandages round his head are lined in blood and he gasps when the medics transfer his arm, however the rescue staff say he’ll survive.

Venzel asks in regards to the ache however the man solely factors to his ears. He’s been deafened by the blast and may’t hear. The pair stabilize him and rush him into the hospital.

Rudkovskaya and Venzel, 25, work for the Center of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine in Kharkiv Region.

They say the group has been stretched skinny because the begin of the battle. Some of its staff opted to go away Kharkiv when the invasion started, and the service has suffered important materials losses in Russian assaults over the previous two months.

The middle’s director, Victor Zabashta, says 50 of its 250 ambulances are out of fee after being hit by shrapnel.

Rudkovskaya and Venzel are deployed in Saltivka, a district within the northeastern outskirts of Kharkiv.

The neighborhood is among the many hardest-hit within the area and a present goal of Russian bombardment. lots of its condo buildings, retailers, and even the native college have been destroyed. Parts of the neighborhood have additionally been reduce off from primary companies like water and electrical energy.

But regardless of the heavy combating, lots of Saltivka’s residents are decided to remain put. When their neighborhood is bombed, they sweep up the damaged glass, tidy up and get on with their lives.

Most are aged and have nowhere else to go, in accordance with the paramedics.

“When we offer to take them to the hospital or some place safe they say, ‘We don’t want to go, we will stay here, this is our house.’ And they stay there. We still have people living in Saltivka, we don’t know how,” Rudkovskaya says.

Like lots of these they assist, the pair, too, are adamant: They usually are not going anyplace.

“What else did we spend six years studying for?” says Venzel, who has a two-year-old son. “You feel an obligation to help people who are left here.”

Back at base later, Rudkovskaya and Venzel get on with their job. They are solely midway by means of a 24-hour shift. The rear window of their ambulance has been blown out by the explosions. They want to wash up the shattered glass and get the automobile prepared for his or her subsequent affected person

“This is normal. It’s our work … It’s scary, but we’re still alive, thank God,” Rudkovskaya says.

She has been with the ambulance service for 5 years, and Venzel has labored right here for seven, however nothing ready them for the horrors of working in a battle zone.

“At the beginning of the war we didn’t understand how to do this work, because they were shelling non-stop and there were a lot of wounded people,” Rudkovskaya says.

“We had a woman with a hole in her chest. And we ran and helped. It was very scary. It was outside, open space, they started shelling and we didn’t know where to run and what to do because there’s no cover.”

There isn’t any room left for emotions, Venzel says, you merely need to get on with it. “When you are there, in that moment, you must do what you can. No emotions. You do your job and that’s it,” he says.

And he says he’s decided to maintain going. “We will keep doing our job until the end,” he says. “And then after the war too.”