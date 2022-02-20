‘As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds’ – Mark Wood reveals wife’s reaction after LSG picked him for INR 7.5 crore in IPL mega auction

English quick bowler, Mark Wood, was one in every of many to stroll out with over a million-dollar contract on the just lately concluded IPL mega public sale, held in Bangalore. The Englishman who had his base worth set at Rs 2 crore prompted a bidding struggle between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, with the Delhi franchise backing out ultimately and the Mumbai Indians leaping in.

However, it was the Super Giants who got here out triumphant in the long run shelling out INR 7.50 crore for the 32-year-old. Terming it as a bizarre expertise, Wood spoke of it being a surreal expertise watching the bidding unfold. He additionally commented on what the reactions had been like in his household watching it on the tv.

“As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn’t disappear,” Wood mentioned to ‘The Guardian’. “But we’re delighted. It’s a weird experience. It feels like a computer game almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager but it’s also very real when you get signed,” he added.

IPL auctioneer falling in poor health on stage delayed us setting off, says Wood

During the chat, Mark Wood additionally disclosed how the public sale had prompted a delay to his weekend getaway plans with the household.The public sale was stopped for a big time frame after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed after falling in poor health. Charu Sharma crammed in for him for the remainder of the occasion.

“We were about to go away for the weekend for a wedding anniversary I missed in Australia but the IPL auctioneer falling ill on stage paused everything and delayed us setting off,” Wood mentioned. “Harry was meant to sleep in the car but just conked out on the sofa before my name came up. I remember Sarah shouting but also whispering Get back here now,’ as I was putting some dishes in the sink. After a quiet start to the bidding, suddenly it moved fast and the numbers went up,” he added.

The Lucknow based mostly franchisee is about to make their debut on the upcoming fifteenth version of the IPL and have appointed KL Rahul as their captain. The franchisee had drafted Rahul together with Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi earlier than the public sale.