‘As South African as possible’: Eastern Cape brewery launches drink mixing umqombothi and craft beer | News24

An Eastern Cape man shocked beer lovers by creating a brand new, uniquely South African beer, constructed from conventional African umqombothi and craft beer.

William Yell, proprietor of Featherstone Brewery and Entrepid Brewing in Makhanda, stated his thought was to develop a product that was “as South African as possible”.

Yell showcased his new beer, Ibhiya, on Saturday at Makhanda’s Craft Beer Crawl, an annual occasion organised by his brewery in partnership with Makana Tourism.

Ibhiya is a mix consisting of 20% genuine African umqombothi bitter mash, added to African sorghum/wheat beer, completed with South African hops and honey, after which fermented with beer yeast.

“After moving from Johannesburg to the farm, it took a while to find someone to teach me to brew traditional umqombothi as everyone has their own unique process, so with some help that was the first step,” stated Yell.

William Yell’s restricted version of ibhiya is obtainable at Olde 65 on 65 New Street in Makhanda. Supplied Jackie Clausen

“Sour beers had also been gaining in popularity in the craft industry, so my idea was to merge these two concepts and create something local by a fusion of modern beer brewing and traditional methods.”

Yell stated Ibhiya is the right selection for these desirous to discover totally different craft beer flavours, that are barely bitter, however steeped in custom.

Specialised yeast

“I kept it as local South African as possible – only the specialised yeast was imported,” he stated.

Fermentation, although, is a bit sooner than regular as a result of the alcohol content material is decrease than normal beers – about 3.5%.

It takes 21 days for the beer to be prepared for consuming.

While common bottled beer is greatest earlier than six months and the canned product stays contemporary for as much as a 12 months, this mix of umqombothi beer shouldn’t be an ordinary beer, so it expires between 4 to 6 weeks.

Featherstone Brewery and Entrepid Brewing is situated at Aloe and Elephant Lodge, simply exterior Makhanda.

It is likely one of the stops on the province’s Craft Brewing, Distilling and Wine Route, which provides vacationers an opportunity to expertise numerous native breweries and distilleries.

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency launched the mission in partnership with the Liquor Board.

Makana Tourism’s performing director, Prudence Mini, stated a restricted version of iBhiya was accessible at Olde 65, on 65 New Street, in Makhanda.

Mini stated the Saturday craft beer tour was “a kickstart to many other events on the Makana calendar that will help our visitors and locals alike to explore the area through unique experiences”.

