As South Koreans go to the polls, a backlash against feminism has become political

toggle caption Hong Yoon-gi/AFP by way of Getty Images

Hong Yoon-gi/AFP by way of Getty Images

SEOUL — South Korean voters head to the polls Wednesday in a presidential election that has been characterised as being mild on points, heavy on political scandals and divided alongside generational and gender traces.

The election that may select South Korea’s subsequent president is noteworthy in that young swing voters of their 20s and 30s, who make up roughly a 3rd of eligible voters, and whom candidates have been aggressively courted, may show key.

Polls show that, regardless of its flaws, younger girls nonetheless desire the ruling liberal Democratic social gathering, whereas younger males desire the conservative opposition People Power Party. But analysts say that younger voters generally are disillusioned with each principal events, which have held alternated in energy over the previous decade.

Among that demographic on this election, gender equality is a very contentious and polarized subject, thanks partly to an anti-feminist backlash, pushed by younger males who really feel resentful and threatened by the altering steadiness of energy between the sexes.

The anti-feminists felt buoyed final 12 months at their obvious victory in opposing an promoting campaign. The advertisements featured an image of a thumb and forefinger a fraction of an inch aside, seemingly describing a tiny object. Some males felt that the advert was belittling their manhood, and their outcry pressured firms and public establishments to scrap the advertisements.

Politicians are seen as exploiting gender divisions

Meanwhile, some observers specific concern that the younger males’s frustration is being exploited by these in energy.

“Rather than seeing the 20-something men’s perception of reality too negatively, I think we should point out that politicians are using it in this election,” says Kwon Soo-hyun, director of the Seoul-based civic group Korea Women’s Political Solidarity.

That form of allegation is incessantly geared toward former prosecutor and People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.

Last month, Yoon argued that there isn’t a structural gender discrimination in South Korea. His rival, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung requested him in a TV debate final week if he nonetheless meant it. Yoon backpedaled, as he has on a number of events.

“I can’t say there is none,” he mentioned, “but what’s important is that we don’t divide men and women into groups and approach this as an issue of gender equality.”

Yoon has blamed feminism for South Korea’s slumping start fee, the bottom amongst developed economies of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Conservatives are calling for ministry to be shut down

He has additionally pledged that, if elected, he’ll abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. The promise elevated his help within the polls, however enraged feminists.

Activist Park Ji-hyun famous at a rally for Lee in Seoul final week that the ministry would not simply promote gender equality, it runs packages that assist victims of sexual violence, and single moms with youngsters. Park warned that Yoon’s insurance policies may put these girls in danger.

“Our survival depends on who gets elected,” she defined. “Misogyny has never come to the fore like it has in this election.”

Activist Kwon says Yoon may simply scrap the ministry, and whereas it would get him some votes, it would not do a lot to enhance younger males’s social or financial prospects.

She says that politicians resembling Yoon, “are actually not interested in the real problems experienced by the 20-something men. The demands the men are making are not that hard to meet.”

South Korea has one of many world’s widest gender gaps

Despite gradual progress in latest a long time, South Korea nonetheless lags behind different developed economies by way of the wage hole between women and men, and girls’s political participation.

Many younger South Korean males, in the meantime, really feel they’re dropping out to girls within the grueling competitors to get right into a restricted variety of prime faculties, land jobs on the nation’s prime firms, and afford properties in better Seoul.

Apartment costs within the better capital area have doubled to a mean of round $1 million throughout the administration of President Moon Jae-in, who will step down in May after serving the authorized restrict of 1 five-year time period.

The political rise of the disgruntled younger males has been personified by the chief of the People Power Party, 36-year-old Harvard graduate Lee Jun-seok.

In a TV debate final 12 months, he argued that he’s not in opposition to girls, however he feels affirmative motion is now not vital, and requires meritocracy.

“I have never called for women to be put at a disadvantage,” he mentioned in a televised debate final 12 months. “All I said was that these benefits are excessive, they amount to reverse discrimination, and should be amended, now that times have changed.”

He has additionally compared radical feminists to terrorists.

The ruling Democratic Party, although, has additionally managed to alienate many feminine voters, candidate Lee Jae-myung admitted within the debate.

“Mayors and governors from our party committed sexual violence,” he famous, “and other members of our party committed secondary damage, calling the accuser an ‘alleged victim.'”

Lee apologized for the habits of the officers, together with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who dedicated suicide in 2020 after his secretary accused him of sexual harassment.

With younger voters disillusioned by each main events, Kwon says she’ll be wanting on the voting habits of 20-something girls, who’ve proven the strongest help of any demographic for third social gathering candidates, and whose decisions may supply a glimpse of the probability of a shift away from the present two-party dominated system.

NPR’s Se Eun Gong in Seoul contributed to this report.