As the City Council bickers, Westminster careens toward bankruptcy

On March 9, the Westminster City Council met till midnight, sparring bitterly about whether or not native Vietnamese-language YouTube broadcasts had been spreading “fake news.”

By then, it was too late within the night to handle one other merchandise on the agenda: saving town from chapter.

At one other assembly 5 days later, the council got here no nearer to shifting ahead with the renewal of a 1% gross sales tax or discovering another approach to hold town afloat.

In Westminster, a metropolis of greater than 90,000 that’s house to Little Saigon, the election of a majority-Vietnamese council in 2008 was a milestone. The bickering began quickly thereafter and hasn’t stopped since.

Tony Bui scolds the Westminster City Council at an April 13 assembly. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

If something, it has gotten worse, with shifting factions and recall makes an attempt. Mayor Tri Ta and Councilwoman Kimberly Ho are operating in opposition to one another for a California Assembly seat, elevating the temperature even increased.

The metropolis’s precarious funds should not fully the fault of the present council. The groundwork was laid a long time in the past with an over-reliance on state redevelopment funds.

Councilman Tai Do want to discover methods to extend town’s income “without depending on the sales tax.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Since state officers redirected these funds, Westminster has relied on the gross sales tax, handed by voters in 2016, to cowl employees salaries and metropolis companies. The tax, which every year brings in $12.8 million to just about $15 million, accounts for a couple of quarter of town’s working price range.

The council’s reluctance to place the tax renewal on the poll, together with the uncertainty of discovering different income sources, has raised the specter of a city where parks are closed, potholes go unfilled, there aren’t any packages for teens or senior residents, and the police pressure is lower by 33%.

The metropolis won’t solely have to chop primary companies, it should fall off a monetary cliff, with chapter anticipated by 2024.

Councilwoman Kimberly Ho. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Four of the 5 City Council members should conform to put the gross sales tax on the poll so voters can determine whether or not to resume it earlier than it expires in December. The deadline for the council to conform to the poll measure is Aug. 12. Vice Mayor Carlos Manzo is the one council member who has expressed help for renewing the tax.

Voters might additionally collect signatures for a particular election, however the earliest that may very well be held is subsequent yr.

“We are inching toward disaster. And people may not understand the situation is as dire as it is, since the council doesn’t focus on it,” mentioned Jamison Power, an lawyer who moved to Westminster 14 years in the past. “When they get together, the politics has become an embarrassment. Some of them can’t set their egos aside to do the business of the city.”

At the March 14 assembly, after metropolis staffers detailed the dire monetary outlook, the council members had been principally silent, aside from Ho. She mentioned she wished to search out different income sources to shut price range gaps that metropolis officers estimate shall be greater than $10 million in fiscal yr 2022-23 and greater than $17 million the next yr. She didn’t supply any particular revenue-generating concepts.

If voters wish to begin a petition and get hundreds of signatures to place the tax renewal on the poll, “no one’s stopping you,” she mentioned.

Ho and Ta are each Republicans who’re stressing fiscal conservatism of their bids for the Assembly.

The council “needs to focus on doing the budget study and to look at all the expenditures,” Ta instructed The Times. “Bringing more businesses with business-friendly policies will surely help the city to increase more revenues.”

Councilman Tai Do, who is often aligned with Ho and Manzo, instructed The Times he want to discover methods to extend income “without depending on the sales tax.”

“Asking the taxpayers to bail out the city will hurt businesses and encourage the City Council to do nothing to solve the financial crisis except more political infighting,” he mentioned.

Charlie Nguyen, a Ta ally, has not publicly taken a place and couldn’t be reached for remark.

Diana Carey, a former council member who heads a residents committee overseeing the gross sales tax, mentioned funds from the tax are “a lifeline for the city.”

“This ought to be a 5-0 vote — unanimous — to save Westminster,” she mentioned. “Instead, they are running it to the ground. What are we going to do about our homeless population? Our traffic? Our cases that need investigation? We desperately need our police.”

A survey of Westminster residents in 2020 discovered that 60% supported renewing the gross sales tax, 29% had been in opposition to it, and 11% had been undecided.

Because they’re operating for Assembly as conservatives, Ho and Ta can not politically afford to help the tax, Carey mentioned. Community activist Terry Rains agreed that Ho and Ta could also be making an attempt to “avoid the perception that they’re raising taxes.”

Do sponsored the 14-page resolution in opposition to “fake news” that the council members mentioned for greater than two hours on March 9. The decision handed 3-2, with Do, Ho and Manzo voting to formally denounce what they known as “false information.”

Nearly 40% of Westminster’s greater than 90,000 residents are of Vietnamese ancestry. Manzo is the one non-Vietnamese and the one Democrat on the council.

The issues Do expressed within the decision are distinctive to a tight-knit group of immigrants who arrived in Orange County as refugees after the Vietnam War. Many aged Little Saigon residents are vehemently anti-Communist.

“All this talk about motives and fake news that’s going on behind our backs — I’m at a disadvantage. I don’t speak Vietnamese,” mentioned Manzo, who was elected to the council in 2020.

Do accused producers of Vietnamese-language YouTube movies of utilizing actors to pose as native residents and taking part in on “emotional issues and fears” of Vietnamese immigrants with restricted English.

Some of the movies accuse non-Vietnamese politicians like Manzo of being racist; they’ll’t struggle again as a result of they don’t converse Vietnamese, the decision mentioned.

The movies had been posted earlier this yr, when opponents of Ho and Manzo had been mounting a recall try in opposition to them that failed to realize sufficient signatures.

One of the allegedly faux movies named within the decision was produced by Nam Quan Nguyen, who was endorsed by Ta and Charlie Nguyen when he ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2020. According to the decision, the video accuses Ho, Manzo and Do of conspiring to persecute Venerable Vien Ly, the abbot of Chua Dieu Ngu Buddhist temple in Westminster.

Another video, titled “Why should the people recall Carlos Manzo?” accuses the councilman of being racist and never supporting the Vietnamese group, based on the decision. The video claims that Manzo opposed a monument honoring the thirteenth century Vietnamese basic Tran Hung Dao. According to the decision, the video additionally accuses Do of making an attempt to alter the identify of Westminster to Ho Chi Minh City.

The allegations in all of the movies are false, the decision mentioned.

“Those who make these videos know how to manipulate emotions,” Do mentioned. “That’s why we need to step up. We need to fight fake information that can put people’s lives in jeopardy or can hurt people.”

In an internet submit, Nam Quan Nguyen criticized Do’s decision, saying it “fails to even distinguish news from opinions, or the difference between personal views and issues analysis, which is the highest form of protected speech enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

Tony Lam was the primary Vietnamese American elected to political workplace within the U.S. He served on the Westminster City Council for a decade, starting in 1992. These days, he doesn’t hassle tuning in for the conferences, calling them “ridiculous.”

“What we have is the four Vietnamese; instead of working together, they are against each other on opposing factions,” he mentioned. “We cannot tolerate that attitude, though I have not taken sides.”

Small-business proprietor Vince Nguyen is considering taking his design and contract work to a neighboring metropolis. The instability attributable to the council’s feuding has created a nasty enterprise setting, he mentioned.

“We’re so distracted by their games that we can’t push Westminster forward,” he mentioned. “Investors don’t choose to be in a city with so much inaction.”