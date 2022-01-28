As the UN Security Council meets, Ghana is pushing back against the scourge of urban warfare

Cast an eye fixed across the globe and you will notice that we’re at a crossroads within the containment of city warfare.

From the rubbled streets of Aleppo in Syria to the excessive rises of Donetsk, Ukraine, the taking part in out of fierce exchanges in our cities and cities will not be restricted to at least one area or theatre of battle, removed from it.

To combat again towards this lethal phenomenon, nationwide governments should take a holistic method, one which encompasses issues financial, geographic, and army, they usually should achieve this now.

Indeed, that is the precise argument I made when representing His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo’s authorities at this week’s assembly of the United Nations Security Council, to which Ghana has been elected as a non-permanent member.

In my speech, I known as for UN members to observe a four-pronged method to making sure the absolute best safety of our residents from the ravages of city battle.

Before I define these options, nonetheless, you will need to first outline the problem that we face.

While nobody would disagree that society has benefitted from latest developments in science and expertise, these similar developments have additionally resulted within the growth of refined weapon methods with the potential to wreak havoc on their environment.

Combine using these weapons with an more and more urbanised world and the result’s armed conflicts which can be extra lethal, extra damaging to the infrastructure, and result in extra displacement than ever earlier than.

Now think about the teams which have come to own such high-level army capabilities, whether or not it’s Boko Haram in West Africa or ISIS within the Middle East and past.

These two terrorist organizations haven’t one iota of respect for human rights conventions and the accepted guidelines of warfare.

Indeed, they imagine as an alternative within the propagation of ‘total war’, a concentrate on victory in any respect prices, the place residents are commandeered as human shields, compelled combatants, and infrequently each.

While restraining the fundamentalism of an organisation like ISIS is important, there are a selection of sooner, easier methods of minimising the hurt to civilians from city battle.

As a begin, nationwide authorities ought to prioritise the mixing of civilian safety into the planning and conduct of army operations, instituting initiatives that enshrine efficient ways for doing so.

Following these new ‘rules of the game’, to be devised largely by army specialists themselves will undoubtedly require humanitarian instincts and operational self-discipline.

Yet these are the qualities that differentiate us from the dangerous actors who want to do our individuals hurt.

Secondly, and complementing the required motion outlined above, the safety of civilians ought to be positioned on the coronary heart of the worldwide justice system.

International humanitarian legislation, typically slandered by populist agitators, is the de facto guarantor of our rights as world residents and governments have to be resolute in following it.

We should additionally acknowledge, nonetheless, that whereas the worldwide neighborhood can and should work onerous to forestall city conflicts, the grim rewards for terrorist teams of attacking populated areas makes them inevitable.

As a outcome, the strategic mitigation of the impacts of city conflicts is a necessary plank of any coverage method.

Infrastructure for evacuation efforts, designated shelter zones and emergency hospitals should be put in place in probably hotspots, mirroring the present protocols for pure disasters.

Indeed, whereas technological innovation has strengthened our enemies, we have to use our personal competences in building and connectivity to guard the individuals we serve.

Having labored on the World Bank and Ghana’s Central Bank amongst different positions, I’ve spent a lot of my grownup life as an economist.

However, it doesn’t take a grasp policymaker to grasp that fast urbanisation compounds the specter of city battle.

Fortunately, the suitable response is equally easy.

National governments have to implement insurance policies that radiate financial alternative from giant cities and cities to rural areas, lowering lethal conflicts but additionally regional inequality within the course of.

For my Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and I’ve recognized digitisation and automation, the so-called ‘fourth industrial revolution’, as one of the simplest ways of enhancing rural alternative and securing our city areas.

Taking a step again from complicated coverage proposals, my message to the worldwide neighborhood is straightforward.

In the face of rising battle in city settings, we, as democratic leaders, should take the required steps to guard the individuals who elect us.

And whereas the problem at hand could also be complicated and our opponents unfeeling, a four-pronged method to city battle, encompassing army reform, legislation and order, funding, and sound financial stewardship, will ship us to a safer, extra affluent future.