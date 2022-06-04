As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — As quickly as they’d completed burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery staff readied the following gap. Inevitably, given how shortly dying is felling Ukrainian troops on the entrance strains, the empty grave will not keep that approach for lengthy.

Col. Oleksandr Makhachek left behind a widow, Elena, and their daughters Olena and Myroslava-Oleksandra. In the first 100 days of war, his grave was the fortieth that the diggers have dug within the navy cemetery in Zhytomyr, 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of the capital, Kyiv.

He was killed May 30 within the Luhansk area of jap Ukraine the place the combating is raging. Nearby, the burial discover on the additionally freshly dug grave of Viacheslav Dvornitskyi says he died May 27. Other graves additionally confirmed troopers killed inside days of one another — on May 10, ninth, seventh and fifth. And this is only one cemetery, in simply one in every of Ukraine’s cities, cities and villages laying troopers to relaxation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this week that Ukraine is now shedding 60 to 100 troopers every day in fight. By approach of comparability, simply wanting 50 American troopers died per day on common in 1968 throughout the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces.

Among the comrades-in-arms who paid respects to Makhachek at his funeral on Friday was Gen. Viktor Muzhenko, the Armed Forces’ chief of common employees till 2019. He warned that losses may worsen.

“This is one of the critical moments in the war, but it is not the peak,” he advised The Associated Press. “This is the most significant conflict in Europe since World War II. That explains why the losses are so great. In order to reduce losses, Ukraine now needs powerful weapons that match or even surpass Russian weaponry. This would enable Ukraine to respond in kind.”

Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its initial invasion launched Feb. 24 didn’t take Kyiv.

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the previous commanding common of U.S. Army forces in Europe, described the Russian technique as a “medieval attrition approach” and said that until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries, “these kinds of casualties are going to continue.”

“This battlefield is so much more lethal than what we all became accustomed to over the 20 years of Iraq and Afghanistan, where we didn’t have numbers like this,” he said in an AP phone interview.

“That level of attrition would include leaders, sergeants,” he added. “They are a lot of the brunt of casualties because they are the more exposed, constantly moving around trying to do things.”

Makhachek, who was 49, was killed in a village within the jap Luhansk area. A navy engineer, he’d been main a detachment that laid minefields and different defenses, mentioned Col. Ruslan Shutov, a buddy of greater than 30 years who attended his funeral.

“Once the shelling started, he and a bunch hid in a shelter. There had been 4 individuals in his group, and he advised them to cover within the dugout. He hid in one other. Unfortunately, an artillery shell hit the dugout the place he was hiding.”

Ukraine had about 250,000 men and women in uniform before the war and was in the process of adding another 100,000. The government hasn’t said how many have been killed in the first 100 days of fighting. Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died on both sides, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify.

Still, as Ukraine’s losses mount, the grim mathematics of war require that it find replacements. With a population of 43 million, it has manpower.

“The problem is recruiting, training and getting them on the front line,” said retired U.S. Marine Col. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“If the war is now moving into a long-term attrition struggle, then you have to build systems to get replacements,” he said. “This has been a difficult moment for every army in combat.”

Muzhenko, the Ukrainian general, said Zelenskyy’s admission of high casualties would further galvanize Ukrainian morale and that more Western weaponry would help turn the tide.

“The more Ukrainians know about what is happening at the front, the more the will to resist will grow,” he mentioned. “Yes, the losses are vital. But with the assistance of our allies, we will decrease and cut back them and transfer on to profitable offensives. This would require highly effective weapons.”

Yuras Karmanau contributed to this report from Lviv.

