As Yamuna Almost Dries Up, Drinking Water Problem May Worsen In Delhi

The Jal Board has suggested individuals to retailer water in ample portions prematurely in Delhi. (File)

New Delhi:

The manufacturing capability at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water therapy crops has dipped additional because the Yamuna has “almost dried up”, compounding ingesting water issues in a number of areas in Delhi, officers from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) right now mentioned. An official of the DJB mentioned water provide from these crops has lowered by as much as 40 %.

“The Yamuna has almost dried up. The water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 669.40 feet, the lowest this year so far. Consequently, the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has further dropped to 60-70 percent,” the official mentioned.

The stage within the Wazirabad pond stood at 670.40 toes on Saturday towards the conventional stage of 674.50 toes.

The pond stage had dropped to 667 toes on July 11 final 12 months, prompting the DJB to maneuver the Supreme Court in search of instructions to Haryana to launch further water within the Yamuna. The DJB has thrice written to the Haryana Irrigation Department on this connection in a fortnight on May 12, May 3 and April 30.

Haryana provides a complete of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi by means of two canals, CLC and DSB and the Yamuna.

The CLC and the DSB are equipped water from Hathni Kund through Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh by means of the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells put in throughout the town.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capability of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

A discount of 40 % means a scarcity of 98 MGD of water. The crops provide ingesting water to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, together with Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Delhi requires round 1,200 MGD of water, whereas the DJB provides round 950 MGD.

The authorities has focused growing the water provide to 1,180 MGD by June 2023.

“We are taking all measures necessary to meet the demand but the situation is worsening by the day due to the intense heat and Haryana releasing less water in the river,” one other official mentioned on situation of anonymity. The utility has suggested individuals to retailer ample portions of water prematurely and issued helpline numbers to place in a request for water tanker.

