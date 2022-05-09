Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, Indian Odisha, West Bengal on alert
Cyclone Asani, fashioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal, additional
intensified right into a extreme cyclonic storm on Sunday night because it
moved northwestwards within the route of north Andhra
Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Indian Met division stated, Trend stories citing
The Indian
EXPRESS.
The extreme cyclone, on reaching westcentral and adjoining
northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on
Tuesday, could be very prone to recurve north-northeast wards and transfer
in the direction of northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, it stated
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday
issued warning for fishermen venturing into the Bay of Bengal and
Andaman Sea. The met division in its warning stated, “Fishermen are
suggested to not enterprise into East-central and South-east Bay of
Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 8. Meanwhile, fishermen
had been additionally suggested to not enterprise into central elements of Bay of
Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May
10-12.
The cyclone over the Southeast Bay of Bengal moved practically
northwestwards with a pace of 14 kmph for the final six hours on
Sunday, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar stated in a tweet. Asani
intensified right into a Severecyclonic storm and is about 880 km
south-southeast of Puri, Odisha.