Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, Indian Odisha, West Bengal on alert

Cyclone Asani, fashioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal, additional

intensified right into a extreme cyclonic storm on Sunday night because it

moved northwestwards within the route of north Andhra

Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Indian Met division stated, Trend stories citing

The Indian

EXPRESS.

The extreme cyclone, on reaching westcentral and adjoining

northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on

Tuesday, could be very prone to recurve north-northeast wards and transfer

in the direction of northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, it stated

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday

issued warning for fishermen venturing into the Bay of Bengal and

Andaman Sea. The met division in its warning stated, “Fishermen are

suggested to not enterprise into East-central and South-east Bay of

Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 8. Meanwhile, fishermen

had been additionally suggested to not enterprise into central elements of Bay of

Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May

10-12.

The cyclone over the Southeast Bay of Bengal moved practically

northwestwards with a pace of 14 kmph for the final six hours on

Sunday, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar stated in a tweet. Asani

intensified right into a Severecyclonic storm and is about 880 km

south-southeast of Puri, Odisha.