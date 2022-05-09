Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to pass by 100 km from coast on May 11

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal intensified right into a extreme cyclonic storm on Sunday night because it lay 880km away from Puri coast and continued to maneuver at a pace of 14 kmph, India Meteorological Department officers stated in Bhubaneswar.

Asani – it means wrath in Sinhala – is the primary cyclone of 2022 over the Bay of Bengal and is more likely to miss the Andhra-Odisha coast by 100 km on May 11, IMD officers stated.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena at present stated the district collectors and municipal commissioners have been requested to decide on evacuation, as and when mandatory. “We do not apprehend a danger, however, no chances can be taken. Especially, in case of the low lying and other vulnerable areas, people will be evacuated if the situation arises. Municipal teams are ready to carry out dewatering in case there is water logging and artificial flooding,” stated Jena.

“As it will recurve and move parallel to the Odisha coast from Puri (onwards), the system will weaken into a deep depression on May 12. However, May 11 will remain crucial in terms of moderate to heavy rainfall and high-speed winds ranging between 50 to 60 kmph, in coastal and adjoining districts. Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts will witness rainfall between May 10 and 12. However, we do not think there is any danger of flooding,” stated Jena.

He stated Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force groups have been stationed in Ganjam, Puri, Satpada, Astaranga, Krushnaprasad, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Mahakalpara and Rajnagar. A full unit of NDRF has been stationed at Balasore. The DG of Fire Service has instructed groups in all districts to be alert and able to act in case of any eventuality. Similarly, 10 to fifteen hearth items have been stationed on the headquarters, stated Jena.

All fishermen of the state have come again from the ocean. and from Monday boat motion in Chilika lake could be stopped until the cyclone passes.