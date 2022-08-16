ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm in November shooting in Hollywood

The Los Angeles district lawyer on Monday charged rapper ASAP Rocky with assault with a firearm in reference to a capturing in November in Hollywood.

Rocky, whose actual title is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally utilizing a firearm. He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in a downtown L.A. courtroom.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” mentioned Dist. Atty. George Gascón in saying the fees. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

Prosecutors allege that the rapper pointed a semiautomatic handgun on the sufferer. In a subsequent confrontation between the 2 events, he allegedly drew the semiautomatic handgun and fired twice within the path of the sufferer, in line with prosecutors. The sufferer sustained a minor damage.

Los Angeles police discovered a number of firearms at Mayers’ dwelling whereas serving a search warrant following his arrest in reference to the capturing.

Mayers was arrested April 20 after stepping off a non-public jet at Los Angeles International Airport on his manner again from Barbados, authorities mentioned. He had been vacationing on the Caribbean island with singer Rihanna, who not too long ago gave beginning to their first youngster.

Mayers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a lethal weapon in reference to the Nov. 6 incident.

Mayers is free on $550,000 bail.

The 33-year-old rapper, together with two members of his entourage was beforehand convicted of aggravated assault in Sweden, when he was there for a competition efficiency in the summertime of 2019. He was convicted after a trial wherein a choose heard proof a few road brawl in Stockholm wherein the rapper was accused of stomping on a person after throwing him to the bottom.

Mayers testified and maintained that he was appearing in self-defense. A choose decided that the incident was undeserving of jail time.