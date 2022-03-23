Ash Barty retirement LIVE updates: Australian tennis star announces shock retirement via Instagram

Women’s world primary Ash Barty retired from skilled tennis on the age of 25 on Wednesday.

Barty gained three Grand Slam titles within the French Open 2019, Wimbledon 2021 and Australian Open 2022.



Ash Barty. Credit:Getty Images

EARLY LIFE

* Began taking part in tennis aged 5 when mother and father Robert and Josie launched her to the game.

CAREER

* After beginning on the skilled entry-level ITF circuit in Australia in 2010, she performed her first WTA qualifying occasion on the U.S. Open the next yr.

* Barty claimed 4 singles titles and two doubles titles on the ITF circuit in 2012.

* Won one WTA doubles title and reached three Grand Slam doubles finals with fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua in 2013 (Australian Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open).

* After profitable one other WTA doubles title in 2014, she took a break from tennis following the U.S. Open and had a profitable stint with the Brisbane Heat cricket crew within the Women’s Big Bash League, earlier than returning to tennis in 2016.

* Broke into the highest 20 in 2017, clinching her first WTA singles title at Kuala Lumpur as a qualifier. She reached two extra singles finals earlier than turning into Australia’s primary.

* Won her second and third WTA singles titles to complete 2018 ranked fifteenth on the planet.

* Sealed her first title of 2019 at Miami in March earlier than clinching her maiden Grand Slam on the French Open, beating Czech Marketa Vondrousova within the ultimate to turn into the primary Australian girl participant in 46 years to triumph at Roland Garros.

* The similar yr, she rose to world primary in June and led Australia to their first Fed Cup ultimate since 1993, the place they misplaced to France.

* Started her second season because the top-ranked participant in 2020. Won her eighth WTA singles title at Adelaide and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

* Did not take part in some other Grand Slams in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier than returning on the Australian Open in 2021 the place she misplaced within the quarter-finals. Retired from her second-round match at French Open attributable to a hip harm.

* Defeated Karolina Pliskova in her first Wimbledon ultimate in 2021 to win her second Grand Slam title.

* Finished 2021 because the world primary for a 3rd consecutive yr, profitable a Tour-leading 5 titles.

* Beat Danielle Collins within the 2022 Australian Open ultimate to win her third Grand Slam title.

Reuters