Ash Barty v Danielle Collins head to head

HOW ASH BARTY AND DANIELLE COLLINS MATCH UP FOR THEIR AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL ON SATURDAY NIGHT:

1-ASH BARTY (AUS) leads 27-DANIELLE COLLINS (USA) 3-1

2021 Adelaide, arduous, R16, Collins 6-3 6-4

2020 Adelaide, arduous, SF, Barty 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5)

2019 French Open, clay, R64, Barty 7-5 6-1

2019 Madrid, clay, R32, Barty 6-1 1-6 6-1

ASH BARTY

Age: 25

Born: Ipswich, Queensland

Lives: Brisbane, Australia

Height: 166cm

Ranking: 1

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize cash: $US21,665,851

Career titles: 14

Career win-loss report: 304-102

2022 win-loss report: 10-0

Grand slam titles: 2 (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021)

Grand slam win-loss report: 56-24

Australian Open win-loss report: 23-8

Best Australian Open outcome: finalist 2022

Coach: Craig Tyzzer

PATH TO FINAL

1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0 6-1

2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1 6-1

third rd: bt 30-Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-2 6-3

4th rd: bt Ana Anisimova (USA) 6-4 6-3

QF: bt 21-Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-2 6-0

SF: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1 6-3

DANIELLE COLLINS

Age: 28

Born: St Petersburg, Florida

Lives: Florida, USA

Height: 178cm

Ranking: 30

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize cash: $US3,750,895

Career titles: 2

Career win-loss report: 191-109

2022 win-loss report: 6-0

Grand slam titles: 0

Grand slam win-loss report: 26-16

Australian Open win-loss report: 13-3

Best Australian Open outcome: finalist 2022

Coach: no fulltime coach

PATH TO FINAL:

1st rd: bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1 6-3

2nd rd: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4 6-3

third rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 4-6 6-4 7-5

4th rd: bt 19-Elise Mertens (BEL) 4-6 6-4 6-4

QF: bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5 6-1

SF: bt 7-Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-4 6-1