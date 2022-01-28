Ash Barty v Danielle Collins head to head
HOW ASH BARTY AND DANIELLE COLLINS MATCH UP FOR THEIR AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL ON SATURDAY NIGHT:
1-ASH BARTY (AUS) leads 27-DANIELLE COLLINS (USA) 3-1
2021 Adelaide, arduous, R16, Collins 6-3 6-4
2020 Adelaide, arduous, SF, Barty 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5)
2019 French Open, clay, R64, Barty 7-5 6-1
2019 Madrid, clay, R32, Barty 6-1 1-6 6-1
ASH BARTY
Age: 25
Born: Ipswich, Queensland
Lives: Brisbane, Australia
Height: 166cm
Ranking: 1
Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)
Career prize cash: $US21,665,851
Career titles: 14
Career win-loss report: 304-102
2022 win-loss report: 10-0
Grand slam titles: 2 (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021)
Grand slam win-loss report: 56-24
Australian Open win-loss report: 23-8
Best Australian Open outcome: finalist 2022
Coach: Craig Tyzzer
PATH TO FINAL
1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0 6-1
2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1 6-1
third rd: bt 30-Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-2 6-3
4th rd: bt Ana Anisimova (USA) 6-4 6-3
QF: bt 21-Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-2 6-0
SF: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1 6-3
DANIELLE COLLINS
Age: 28
Born: St Petersburg, Florida
Lives: Florida, USA
Height: 178cm
Ranking: 30
Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)
Career prize cash: $US3,750,895
Career titles: 2
Career win-loss report: 191-109
2022 win-loss report: 6-0
Grand slam titles: 0
Grand slam win-loss report: 26-16
Australian Open win-loss report: 13-3
Best Australian Open outcome: finalist 2022
Coach: no fulltime coach
PATH TO FINAL:
1st rd: bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1 6-3
2nd rd: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4 6-3
third rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 4-6 6-4 7-5
4th rd: bt 19-Elise Mertens (BEL) 4-6 6-4 6-4
QF: bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5 6-1
SF: bt 7-Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-4 6-1